ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 8 Shining Stars: Semifinal Round

STAT BLOG: 12/10/20

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last weekend and find a standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars". On December 4-5, it was the semifinals of the playoffs. Let's take a look at some players that made an impact in those big games.

QUARTERBACK - Brayten Silbor (Chaparral)



The Firebirds jumped out to a 21-0 lead with three touchdown passes from Silbor during a 31-14 victory at O'Connor. The 6-3, 195-pound senior threw a fourth TD during the second half and ended up going 26-of-39 for 355 yards. That was his second 350+ performance of the season and propelled the Firebirds to its first title game since 2013. Eric Newman took a look back at a season that began in frustration, but is finishing up with a chance at a championship.

Next Up: Chaparral (5-2) will take on Highland (7-3) in the 6A Conference championship game on Saturday afternoon at Desert Vista HS in Ahwatukee.

RUNNING BACK - Eli Sanders (Chandler)

It seems every year as the Wolves are making their playoff run, there becomes one feature back that is getting the bulk of the carries. This season, it's Sanders, who toted the rock on 28 of Chandler's 36 rushing attempts for 201 yards and four touchdowns on Saturday. In the regular season, the 6-foot, 185-pound Boise State commit averaged 16 carries per game, but in the playoffs that has gone up to 26 and 28. The Wolves are on to try and defend their title once again and are looking for five straight titles after a thrilling 35-34 overtime win over Liberty.

Next Up: Chandler (9-0) will face Hamilton (8-1) in the Open Division championship game on Saturday night at Desert Vista HS.



WIDE RECEIVERS - Ammon Allen & Jace Patton (Highland)

We go two deep and take a pair from the Hawks this week. During a 35-28 semifinal win at Boulder Creek, Gage Dayley completed his 12 passes to five different receivers. Four of those went to this duo and they made things happen. Allen (6-3, 205) had two catches for 89 yards and both resulted in touchdowns. Patton (6-4, 220) is technically the tight end and had two receptions for 55 yards with one TD. Allen also stars on defense as a safety and had 15 tackles in a win over the Jaguars that came down to the visitors having to make a goal-line stand.

Next Up: Highland (7-3) battles Chaparral (5-2) in the 6A Conference championship game on Saturday afternoon at Desert Vista HS.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Brandon Buckner (Chandler)

Buckner (6-1, 235) plays on the Wolves' line at defensive end. The Oregon commit had 14 tackles and three sacks in Chandler's narrow victory over Liberty. As a team, Chandler has 29 sacks in nine games (3.2 per game) and Buckner leads the way with 10. The Wolves have held six opponents to 10 or fewer points this season. On Saturday, Chandler held the Lions to just seven points in the first half and then made the critical stop on a two-point try in overtime. Chandler's win streak is at 35 consecutive heading into this week's title game.

Next Up: Chandler (9-0) will play Hamilton (8-1) at Desert Vista HS in the Open Division championship game on Saturday night.

LINEBACKER - Owen Thomas (Sunrise Mountain)

The Mustangs won their fourth in a row behind their best defensive performance of the season. Part of that D was provided by Thomas, a 6-foot, 190-pound linebacker. The senior had seven tackles and a sack in a 28-3 semifinal win for Sunrise Mountain. For the season, Thomas has a team-high 88 tackles to go with his 11 sacks. It's no surprise that he was named to the First Team All-5A West I Region.

Next Up: Sunrise Mountain (8-2) looks for its first conference championship in school history when the Mustangs match up with Ironwood (7-2) for the 5A title on Friday at North Canyon HS.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Zachary Lewis (Hamilton)

The Huskies led 30-14 at the half against Salpointe last week, but the Lancers were still within striking distance. That is until the third quarter was played and Hamilton exploded for four touchdowns and went on to a 58-14 victory. When you score that many times in a 12-minute quarter, the defense has to be involved and that's what happened as Lewis intercepted a pass and brought it back 30 yards for a touchdown. The 5-11, 190-pounder also had five tackles as Hamilton made it to their first championship game since 2014.

Next Up: Hamilton (8-1) goes for its first title since 2012 on Saturday night in the Open Division championship against Chandler (9-0) at Desert Vista HS.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Cole Martin (Hamilton)

Sometimes a special teams play can be hidden in the middle of the game. Saturday night, it was right out there from the start as Martin brought the opening kickoff 49 yards to midfield. Following a Hamilton touchdown and a defensive three-and-out, it was time for the 5-10, 175-pound sophomore to show his skills again as he housed the punt 54 yards to make the score 14-0. The Huskies never looked back and rolled to a 58-14 win over Salpointe. Martin, a cornerback, also had six tackles in the game.

Next Up: Hamilton (8-1) will oppose Arizona Avenue rival Chandler (9-0) in the Open Division State Championship game on Saturday night at Desert Vista HS.

TEAM - Liberty

It's rare that a team that ended up on the wrong side of the scoreboard makes this spot, but the Lions deserve one final round of applause. Chandler came in as the juggernaut, averaging 48 points per game. After falling behind 28-7 in the first half, the Lions began the comeback with a short TD run from senior Marquise Corley on a drive in which they benefited from two personal fouls on the Wolves. Liberty then stopped CHS on downs near midfield and went on another march down the field. Sophomore Zach Wallace took a pitch and went two yards to narrow the gap to 28-21 as the third quarter ended. The teams battled and exchanged punts in the fourth quarter until Julian Gerth picked off a pass and brought it back 38 yards to tie the game with just over three minutes remaining. The game went to overtime and after a Chandler touchdown, LHS had its turn. Senior quarterback Brock Mast threw his 23rd touchdown pass of the year and it went to Grant Brunelle from four yards out. The Lions opted to go for two and the win, but the pass fell incomplete. The coaching staff, led by Colin Thomas, made the adjustments after starting the season with a 44-10 defeat to Chandler. The Lions had plenty of heart and gave everything they had.

Next Up: Liberty (6-4) completed its season following up a 6A title with a trip to the Open Division semifinals.

