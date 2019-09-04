STAT BLOG: 9/3/19

Everyone has played at least one game now. There have already been some spectacular athletic feats taking place!

This is a weekly look at where we look back at eight different categories from last Friday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Gabe Friend (Basha)



The 6-2, 200-pound QB passed for five touchdowns at O'Connor, tying his most for a single game (Perry in 2018). A rushing TD by Friend followed by a 65-yard pass to Zion Williams put the Bears up 13-0 in the opening quarter. He passed for 390 yards and completed 20 of 32 passes. Williams was his top receiver with six catches for 187 yards. Through two games, Friend is hitting on 71 percent of his passes and the Bears are 2-0 after a 48-20 victory over the Eagles. Ralph Amsden caught the end of this one and took some notes and photos.

Next Up: Basha (2-0) is on the road in Tempe against Corona del Sol (1-1) this Friday.

RUNNING BACK - Caden Calloway (Campo Verde)

The 5-9, 165-pound junior running back found the end zone six times, five on the ground and once on a touchdown reception. Calloway finished with 221 rushing yards on 28 carries. Campo Verde stormed out to a 50-6 halftime lead on the road at district rival Mesquite and crushed the Wildcats, 64-6. In his second varsity game, Calloway stepped it up in the absence of Cameron Pinion (injury). In the opener for CVHS the week before, both Pinion and Calloway had 100-yard games.

Next Up: Campo Verde (2-0) is home in Gilbert against Kellis (0-1) this Friday.

WIDE RECEIVER - Conner Lewis (Boulder Creek)

Already with notoriety at the cornerback position, the 6-1, 180-pound athlete torched the Skyline defense from the wide receiver spot in a 55-14 road victory. Lewis had just three catches, but they were for 73, 64, and 51 yards and all resulted in touchdowns. On defense, Lewis also intercepted a pass in the end zone for the Jaguars.

Next Up: Boulder Creek (1-0) is home in Anthem against Highland (1-1) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Anthony Franklin (Pinnacle)

The junior defensive tackle tallied three sacks for the Pioneers, who beat another tough opponent with ease. This time, PHS dealt Mountain Pointe its first shutout loss since 2011 (a span of 102 games) with a 40-0 blanking. Franklin (6-4, 240) also forced a fumble in the game giving him four sacks and two forced fumbles already this season.

Next Up: Pinnacle (2-0) is home in North Phoenix against Horizon (2-0) this Friday.

LINEBACKER - Brandon Fondong (Millennium)

The 6-foot, 200-pound linebacker had eight tackles and three sacks in a 47-0 shutout at Maricopa. Fondong had half of the Tigers' six sacks as Millennium constantly applied pressure to the Rams' offense. The defending 5A Desert West champs begin a difficult four-game stretch this week before region play.

Next Up: Millennium (1-0) is at home in Goodyear against Ironwood Ridge (1-0) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE BACK - George Ramirez (Red Mountain)

The junior safety has impacted both of Red Mountain's games in multiple areas. Already this year, Ramirez has a touchdown pass, a sack, and a blocked punt. In a 59-27 win over Cesar Chavez, the 5-10, 180-pounder intercepted a pass and brought it back 52 yards for a TD to extend the Lions' lead to 31-14 heading into the break. Ramirez started as a sophomore and even saw some time up on the varsity team as a freshman.

Next Up: Red Mountain (2-0) is at home in Mesa against Perry (1-1) this Friday.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Easton Black (Sunrise Mountain)

With the game on the line, the sophomore had to wait out a timeout after being iced by Williams Field. Then, Black split the uprights from 25 yards out in the closing seconds to give the Mustangs a 38-35 home victory. Sunrise Mountain raced out to a 21-0 lead, then allowed the Black Hawks to even things up in the fourth quarter. Sunrise Mountain finished the game with special teams, and it began it with them as the Mustangs recovered an onside kick to start the game.

Next Up: Sunrise Mountain (2-0) is at home in Peoria against Liberty (1-1) this Friday.

TEAM - HORIZON

In head coach Ty Wisdom's fourth season, the Huskies are putting together quite the offense. For the second week in a row, Horizon topped 50 with a 52-21 victory over Higley. The Huskies were led by quarterback Jake Martinelli, who accounted for six touchdowns. Four of the TDs came on the ground, including one for 75 yards. The passing scores were big plays, both going more than 20 yards to receiver Avery Lambert. Horizon has flipped the script after starting 0-2 (against the same two opponents) last year. This season, HHS has outscored its opposition 107-24.

Next Up: Horizon (2-0) is on the road in North Phoenix against Pinnacle (2-0) this Friday.

