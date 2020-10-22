ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 8 Shining Stars: Week 3

STAT BLOG: 10/21/20

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Friday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Kai Millner (Higley)



The 6-2, 195-pounder played the biggest role in a battle between 1-1 teams against Desert Ridge. Millner completed 27 of his 37 passes for five touchdowns and 471 yards in a 42-21 home victory for the Knights. He actually accounted for all six TDs because he was on the receiving end of a pass for Higley as well; a little "Philly Special", if you will. His scoring passes went to four different receivers, including Branson Heywood, who nabbed one of them and had 202 yards. Through three games, the Cal commit has thrown for eight TDs and run for two more. Andy Silvas was out at the game and here's a look at his Photo Gallery. Also, Cody Cameron was there and discusses the phenomenal performance by Millner along with his Game Notes in Cameron's Corner.

Next Up: Higley (2-1) is home in Gilbert against Chandler (3-0) this Friday.

RUNNING BACK - Max Davis (Highland)

The 5-11, 195-pound senior running back was nearly impossible to stop as the Hawks moved to 3-0. Davis had 22 carries for 302 yards and scored four touchdowns in a 47-13 win over O'Connor. As you might expect when you put up a total that big, some of the scoring runs were long ones. Davis' TD runs were 28, 61, 83, and 2 yards. Highland has gone over the 40-point mark in back-to-back weeks.

Next Up: Highland (3-0) is on the road, but stays in Gilbert at Perry (0-3) this Friday.

WIDE RECEIVER - Zachary Sutton (Shadow Ridge)

The 6-1, 175-pound player had his second straight 100-yard game with 112 yards on six catches and a pair of touchdowns. Sutton also totaled 65 yards on two kick returns in a 39-30 victory over Mountain Pointe. The Stallions took the early advantage at 26-10, but the Pride rallied to take a 30-26 lead. Shadow Ridge scored on fourth down with under a minute left to regain the advantage. A fumble after several laterals resulted in the finishing score. Sutton hauled in his TDs on passes from junior Seth Gallardo.

Next Up: Shadow Ridge (3-0) is at home in Surprise against O'Connor (1-2) this Friday.



DEFENSIVE LINE - Malaki Ta'ase (Mesa Mountain View)

The junior defensive end tallied six tackles and helped shut down the Red Mountain running game for the Toros, as they won their third straight game, 16-13. Ta'ase (6-2, 240) and Mountain View limited the Lions to 77 yards on the ground (19 carries). In the second quarter, Red Mountain fumbled a handoff to the running back and Ta'ase was there to jump on the loose ball on the Toro 15-yard line. He even caught a pass for a 21-yard play to convert on third-and-short. Jason Skoda was also there and provides his Top 5 players from the Battle of Brown Road, which includes the aforementioned Ta'ase.

Next Up: Mountain View (3-0) is on the road in Ahwatukee against Desert Vista (0-3) this Friday.

LINEBACKER - Hank Pepper (Chandler)

The 6-2, 215-pound senior forced two fumbles and recovered one as the Wolves recorded a shutout for the second straight week. Chandler extended its winning streak to 29 games with a 55-0 blanking of Perry. CHS continued its dominance of the Pumas and are now 11-0 all-time against them. Pepper has committed to San Diego State as a long snapper, but is also a solid defensive player. In addition to the fumble stats, Pepper contributed 12 tackles.

Next Up: Chandler (3-0) is on the road in Gilbert against Higley (2-1).

DEFENSIVE BACK - Carlos Griffin (Saguaro)

Saguaro kept its undefeated record intact with an easy 70-14 win over Maricopa. Griffin, a 5-11, 170-pound free safety, had three interceptions for the Sabercats. Two of those were returned for touchdowns in the first half! The sophomore totaled 91 return yards on the picks and capped off the weekend with a Monday offer from Syracuse (his first). Ralph Amsden was there and has his Photo Gallery and Notebook on the night that was.

Next Up: Saguaro (2-0) is at home in Scottsdale against Hamilton (2-0) this Friday in a nationally televised game (6 pm ESPN2).

SPECIAL TEAMS - Brandon Bogard (Sunrise Mountain)

The 5-11, 180-pound running back and safety played on both sides of the ball in the Mustangs' 37-33 win at Liberty. Trailing 20-16 in the third quarter, Liberty's kickoff rolled out of bounds at the 2. Sunrise Mountain had them back up and re-kick. This time, Bogard fielded it at the 16, followed his blockers, slipped through one tackle and then got the left sideline where it was all open field and speed to give SMHS a 23-20 lead. Aside from that, Bogard also had 18 rushing yards, four tackles, and two sacks. Eric Newman was there and has his Top 5 players from the rivalry game in North Peoria, which includes Bogard.

Next Up: Sunrise Mountain (3-0) is on the road in Surprise against Valley Vista (2-1) this Friday.

TEAM - Casteel

It's hard to believe it was just three years ago that the Colts were dominating in the 3A Conference. Two moves up later, Casteel is not just competing in the highest conference (6A), but marking itself as a contender. Let's take a look at what the Colts have done this year in their 3-0 start; they've taken on three future Division I quarterbacks. After beating Boulder Creek and Higley by a single point, Casteel topped Queen Creek, 12-7. USC commit Devin Brown was limited to 9-of-21 passing for 163 yards. Freshman Jeremiah Newcombe had two interceptions with the second one coming in the end zone on the game's final play. Kyle Pointer had 14 tackles and a pair of sacks. On offense, while the Colts had just 12 points, QB Dane Christensen was 29-of-34 for 242 yards with two touchdown passes (both to Dominic Digian). UCLA commit Isaiah Newcombe hauled in 10 passes for 101 yards and has 27 receptions this year. It doesn't get any easier as this week brings a team that beat the Colts twice last year.

Next Up: Casteel (3-0) is on the road in Gilbert against Williams Field (1-2) this Friday.

