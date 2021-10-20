Gridiron Arizona's 8 Shining Stars: Week 7

STAT BLOG: 10/19/21

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Friday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Max Martin (Camelback)



Camelback isn't normally a school you hear about when it comes to transfers, but the Spartans got a boost from one last Friday night. Max Martin, a 6-3, 205-pound junior, was at Liberty during Spring Ball and had to sit out the first five games due to AIA rules. In his debut, he threw for 277 yards and four touchdowns (and had a rushing TD) as the Spartans improved to 4-2 after a wild 53-44 win over North Canyon. Six different players caught passes and the TDs were scored by four different players (Kemahn Knight, Joe Martinez, Dejon Packard, and Ignacio Lopez). Not counting last year's 1-0 season, the last time Camelback had a winning season was back in 2002. This year's team seems a lock for it with Maryvale and Alhambra still on the schedule.

Next Up: Camelback (4-2) travels to West Phoenix to play Maryvale (0-6) this Friday.

RUNNING BACK - Markhi McKinnon (Goldwater)

The 6-foot, 195-pound sophomore was part of a Bulldog running attack that piled up yards and points. McKinnon rushed for 205 yards on 19 carries and scored five touchdowns. In a 49-21 victory at Paradise Valley, Goldwater rushed for 486 yards on 53 attempts (the Bulldogs threw five passes). McKinnon's longest run was 74 yards and he averaged 10.8 yards per carry. A multi-sport athlete, he also competes in basketball and track. In addition to McKinnon's yardage, teammate Yandell Wynn compiled 151. The Bulldog offense is an old-school Single Wing. Back in Week 1, it was the first varsity start for the entire offensive line. They are gaining experience each week.

Next Up: Goldwater (2-4) is home in North Phoenix against Cactus Shadows (4-3) this Friday.

WIDE RECEIVER - Sam Brown (Marana)

Brown is as versatile as they come. He plays wide receiver and free safety (as well as basketball and volleyball). The 6-foot, 175-pound junior makes this space this week after catching 14 passes for 178 yards and scoring a touchdown in a comeback win over Sunnyside. The Tigers trailed by 21 with less than seven minutes remaining in the game before pulling out a 36-35 win. Brown made nine tackles on defense, intercepted a pass, and recovered a fumble. If you think he takes special teams off, you'd be wrong because he recovered an onside kick, which is necessary in rallying from three scores in less than a quarter. With 616 yards, Brown is currently leading the 5A conference.

Next Up: Marana (5-1) is on the road at Tucson against Rincon (1-5) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Tristan Monday (Saguaro)

Arizona went 3-0 against top-flight out-of-state competition this year as Saguaro knocked off Sierra Canyon (CA), 24-7. A big reason why was the 191 yards of total offense that the Trailblazers were limited to (32 passing). Monday, a defensive end, had nine tackles, a pair of sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. The 6-4, 240-pounder is an Arizona commit and will likely play linebacker in college. The Sabercats joined Chandler and Hamilton as Arizona schools with victories against powerhouses from outside State 48.

Next Up: Saguaro (5-1) is home in Scottsdale against Horizon (6-0) this Friday.

LINEBACKER - Cole Lalama (Queen Creek)

The 6-1, 210-pound junior had a team-high 16 tackles, intercepted a pass, and recovered a fumble as the Bulldogs rallied from a 12-0 halftime deficit to top Liberty, 26-21. Lalama leads Queen Creek with 92 tackles and the Bulldogs find themselves at No. 3 in the latest Open rankings. Arizona Varsity's Cody Cameron talked to Lalama after the game in his breakdown.

Next Up: Queen Creek (6-0) is home against Chandler (6-0) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Donovan Guyton (Williams Field)

Williams Field bounced back from a two-game losing skid to defeat Casteel, 24-14. Defensively, the Black Hawks held the Colts to 84 rushing yards and intercepted two passes. One of those picks was by Guyton (6-1, 190), a senior defensive back. He made seven tackles and also forced a fumble. Defense was at a premium in the first half Friday night as WFHS took a 3-0 lead into the locker room.

Next Up: Williams Field (4-2) is at home in Gilbert against Corona del Sol (2-4) this Friday.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Zac Swanson (Brophy)

Sometimes, the defining play in the game can come on the special teams, and occasionally, it can come from one of the star players on the team. Chaparral scored a touchdown with less than four minutes remaining to break a 21-21 tie. However, the extra point was blocked by Swanson. Just over a minute later, EJ Warner delivered a touchdown pass to David Lopez and the extra point kick by Marcus Lye gave the Broncos the final point in a 28-27 victory. Swanson (6-4, 255) is a defensive end who committed to Texas back in April. On the night, he had six tackles (two for a loss) as Brophy kicked off region play with a win.

Next Up: Brophy (4-2) will play Pinnacle (3-3) at Central High School this Friday.

TEAM - Boulder Creek

The Jaguars were riding high in 2020 going 8-2 and making it to the 6A semifinals. The loss of some key seniors along with a brutal early-season schedule that included Highland and Liberty had BCHS at 1-4 at the season's midpoint. Boulder Creek was the Homecoming opponent at Mountain Ridge Friday night, where the Lions were 5-1. The Jags spoiled the party as sophomore quarterback Rowan McKenzie showed off his dual-threat skills with 155 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also hit six different receivers with passes, including a TD toss to Ethan Caldwell. Ethan Johnson pounded out 144 yards and scored as BC rushed for a total of 341 yards. On defense, Evan Reed had a team-high nine tackles along with a pair of sacks. Carter Cameron, Jaylon Gibson, and Hunter Davis each intercepted passes. Boulder Creek stayed in the game the whole way, leading 14-10 after a quarter and trailed just 17-14 at the half. Entering the fourth quarter, the game was knotted at 20 and the Jaguars put the only points on the board in a 34-20 win to begin 6A Southwest Region play at 1-0.

Next Up: Boulder Creek (2-4) is at home in Anthem against O'Connor (2-4) this Friday.

