Gridiron Arizona's 8 Shining Stars: Week 9

STAT BLOG: 11/2/21

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Friday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Skyler Partridge (Horizon)



The 5-10, 170-pound signal caller got the Huskies back on track after their first defeat of the year, handing Maricopa a 68-12 loss. Partridge had a season-best five touchdown passes and did it in just 12 pass attempts (10 completions). Horizon is right on the cusp of the Open Division rankings. Partridge's TD passes went to four different receivers with Chase Jung grabbing a pair and Cole Linyard, Dre Jaramillo, and Matthew Klopfenstein also getting in on the action in the end zone.

Next Up: Horizon (7-1) is on the road in Gilbert at Campo Verde (3-5) this Friday.

RUNNING BACK - Anyale Velazquez (Chandler)

The 6-foot, 205-pound senior had his biggest night in a Chandler Wolves' uniform so far, piling up 178 yards on 26 carries with a pair of touchdowns. The 21-7 victory over Casteel was the 44th consecutive for CHS and 50th successive against an Arizona team. Velazquez had five 100-yard games last year for Corona del Sol during an 8-0 regular season. This was just his third game with the Wolves after having to sit five games due to the AIA transfer rules. It appears he'll be making a return trip to the Open Division playoffs.

Next Up: Chandler (8-0) is at home against Highland (6-2) this Friday.

WIDE RECEIVER - Korwyn Brantley-Ellis (Westwood)

The 5-10, 165-pounder led the Warrior pass-catching crew with 188 yards in Westwood's 46-0 road win at Skyline. Brantley-Ellis had 10 receptions and three touchdowns from quarterback Gavin Letourneau with the longest play being 40 yards. Westwood has won four straight, its longest streak since 2014, and sits at 3-0 in 6A East Valley Region play. That was also the last time the Warriors made the playoffs.

Next Up: Westwood (5-3) is at home in Mesa against Corona del Sol (3-5) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE LINE - My'Keil Gardner (Liberty)

The Lions held Pinnacle to just six points in the second half in a hard-fought 33-27 victory. Gardner, a 6-3, 275-pound junior defensive end, had a team-high eight tackles along with 1.5 sacks to slow the offense down. Speaking of offense, Gardner caught a two-point conversion attempt in the game. Gardner is fast off the snap and can shed blocks to disrupt offensive backfields or screen passes. With a pair of victories over Chaparral and Pinnacle, the Lions have put themselves in a position to win the region.

Next Up: Liberty (6-2) is at home in Peoria against Brophy (6-2) this Friday. The winner will claim the 6A Desert Valley Region title.

LINEBACKER - Faimafili Snuka (Williams Field)

The 6-1, 230-pound junior is no longer a secret in the state. Snuka made 10 tackles and had four sacks (one for a safety) in a 37-35 win over Desert Ridge. The Black Hawks won by the difference of well, a safety. Arizona Varsity's Cody Cameron was on hand in Gilbert and has Snuka listed as an Impact Player. Cody's recap includes three video highlights of Snuka in action. This week, the Black Hawks have a big game to try and secure a home game in the 6A playoffs.

Next Up: Williams Field (6-2) is on the road in Mesa at Red Mountain (8-1) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Zack Kilburg (Desert Mountain)

Desert Mountain could set a school record for wins in a season. The Wolves moved to 7-1 with a 48-17 victory over Sunnyslope. Zack Kilburg had eight tackles in the game and intercepted a pass, bringing it back 30 yards for a touchdown. The 5-10, 180-pound senior captain also plays running back and has scored seven offensive TDs this year. This was the second pick-six for Kilburg, who also has a kickoff return TD credit this year as well. In addition to his on-field exploits, he has a 4.0 GPA in the classroom. Desert Mountain has won nine games in a season twice (2009 and 2012).

Next Up: Desert Mountain (7-1) is on the road in Cave Creek at Cactus Shadows (5-3). The winner will claim the 5A Northeast Valley Region.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Jaelen Collins (Marana)

Marana keeps on rolling along and got to 7-1 with a 55-0 win at Nogales. Collins, a 6-1, 165-pound sophomore, provided the only points of the second half with a blocked punt, which went through the end zone for a safety. Collins also caught a 33-yard touchdown pass for the Tigers. Marana finishes the regular season with a pair of home games. If the Tigers take both, they should find themselves at home for a 5A first-round playoff game.

Next Up: Marana (7-1) is at home against Cienega (5-3) this Friday.

TEAM - Red Mountain

It seems the Mountain Lions have been under the radar most of the season, but the team made a big statement last Friday with a win over Queen Creek. Red Mountain defeated the Bulldogs, 23-21. Junior QB Carter Crispin completed 76 percent of his passes for 220 yards and a pair of TDs. He has a touchdown pass in every game this year. Running back Josiah Villanueva scored his 10th TD of the season. Junior Lenox Lawson hauled in eight passes for 115 yards and scored once. On defense, Parker McClure continued being a tackling machine with 11. He has a team-high 93 on the year and 285 in his varsity career. McClure forced a fumble while Ryan Grossklaus and Xavier Fendenheim intercepted passes. Red Mountain has climbed to No. 3 in the latest 6A rankings (after Open teams factored out). Due to the strength of schedule, a shot at the Open seems like a long one.

Next up: Red Mountain (8-1) is at home in Mesa against Williams Field (6-2) this Friday. The Lions can clinch the 6A Fiesta Region with a win.

