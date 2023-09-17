Watson provides early offense for Patriots

WEEKLY BLOG: 9/15/23 The 6A non-region game between visiting Sandra Day O'Connor and host American Leadership Academy in Queen Creek was billed as one of the top running games against one of the most explosive passing attacks. While both the Eagles' Wing-T ground and pound and the Patriots' air raid offenses showed flashes, it was the defenses that were not to be slept on. Particularly, that of ALA-Queen Creek. The Patriots topped O'Connor 24-10 in a game that included some big plays early, a lot of defense, a couple long drives with differing results, and finally, a goal-line stand for the home team.

ALA-Queen Creek (3-1) was happy to celebrate Homecoming with a victory and extend its win streak to three.

"It was a great win," ALA-Queen Creek linebacker Brody Michael said. "They're a downhill team. It was a great way to show we are ready to compete." This is the Patriots' first year in the 6A Conference. It's interesting to look at the banners on the Wall of Champions and be reminded that it was just four years ago that ALA-Queen Creek won the 3A Conference championship. Because of the AIA realignment promoting teams due to success, ALAQC has rapidly climbed up the chain, going to 4A in 2020 and 5A in 2022. The Patriots made the Open Division tournament in 2021 and both O'Connor and ALA-Queen Creek qualified for the elite playoff round last season. "We're just explosive and have the best offensive coordinator in the state (Max Hall) and Heisman Trophy winner Ty Detmer (as head coach)," ALA-Queen Creek quarterback Enoch Watson said. "We're going to make those plays when they're needed."



First Quarter Flurry

ALA-Queen Creek grabbed the early lead with a short five-yard pass to Taylor Searle that the 6-3 senior receiver turned into a 65-yard touchdown in which he broke a couple of tackles. After going three-and-out in its first two series, the Eagles fumbled the ball away in their own end on the next possession. Senior defensive end Aaron Carlson pounced on the ball for the Patriots. ALA-Queen Creek cashed in on the turnover as Samuel Hunsaker drilled his longest field goal of the season (42 yards) for a 10-0 lead. O'Connor responded with leading rusher Nathan Bayus ripping off a 62-yard touchdown run down the left sideline. It was the senior's 10th TD of the season. The Patriots came in averaging 42 points and 321 passing yards per game. They made it three straight scoring drives with a big play on third-and-nine with Watson connecting with Jayden Williams. Williams made some moves, breaking a couple tackles and went the distance for a 56-yard scoring play, and a 10-point lead once again. "Jayden was one of our top receivers last year," Detmer said. "When we need a go-to play, he's the guy we look to." ALA-Queen Creek not only got moved up to the 6A Conference, it lost 19 starters from last year's 9-2 team. Williams, a senior, was one of the few that are back. "They got us on a couple big passes," O'Connor head coach Brian Cole said. "With our offense, we're not really a come-from-behind team. We got back in it. They did a great job on defense. They shut our run game down for the most part."



Long Drives

From top, ALA-Queen Creek defensive linemen Butch Verenski, Andrew Geambasu, Ethan Henson, Luke McBratney, and Aaron Carlson line up before the snap. The Patriots limited one of the top running games in the state to just one touchdown.

O'Connor trimmed the margin to 17-10 before the half and then forced a punt on the Patriots' first possession in the third quarter. That gave the Eagles the ball at their own 20. It appeared it would be a short-lived drive as O'Connor was forced to punt from its own 25.

However, the punt was fumbled and just when it looked like disaster, Jordan Westrich picked it back up and completed a pass to Hayden Cameron for a first down at the 33-yard line. The drive continued with O'Connor going for it on fourth-and-two and converting as Bayus picked up nine yards to approach midfield. It finally stalled at the 23-yard line and the Eagles missed a field goal attempt. The possession lasted almost nine minutes, used 14 plays, but didn't result in any points. O'Connor entered the game averaging 31.7 points and 365 rush yards per game. The Patriots have played well defensively against the run this season, including against Saguaro (63 yards rushing) and ALA-Gilbert North (-5 yards). "That was the question going in," Detmer said. "We're not the biggest D-Line. We play tough, play low, play fast." On its ensuing possession, the Patriots faced a third-and-10 at its own 20. Risking having its defense return to the field so soon, Watson let one fly to Williams. The Homecoming King (crowned at halftime) grabbed it and crossed midfield. "I took a shot and trusted my teammate J-Will to go get the ball," Watson said. "Good route and we got the big play to keep the drive going." The drive looked like it would end around the 25-yard line as a third-down pass fell incomplete. But, O'Connor was flagged for a pass interference setting ALA-Queen Creek up at the 13. From there, Watson scrambled and found room on the left side. The BYU commit reached the end zone and gave the Patriots some breathing room and a two-score lead. "My O-Line gave me as much time as I needed," Watson said. "My line was balling."



Suffering a Setback

O'Connor (2-2) continually tried to claw back into the contest, but never got its nose in front. The Eagles made a change at quarterback for the second half, bringing in a more mobile Mason Steele.

In all, O'Connor ran the ball 38 times and only two of the carries resulted in a gain of 10 or more yards. A week ago, the Eagles piled up 541 yards on 50 attempts against Cactus. Bayus led SDOHS with his third 100-yard effort (134 rushing yards) of the season. The 6-foot, 210-pound fullback is a three-year starter for the Eagles.



O'Connor running back Nathan Bayus gets free from the first line of defense on a long run for the Eagles. Bayus scored his 10th touchdown of the season in the first quarter.

Already having played top-ranked Liberty, Cactus (a 5A finalist last year), and ALA-Queen Creek, the Eagles will host defending Open champion Basha (3-1) in North Phoenix next Friday. "We came out of this one OK healthwise," Cole said. "Basha is one of the top teams in the state. It doesn't get any easier. We've got to regroup and get ready for next week."



Defensive Stops

O'Connor, which admittedly, doesn't have the type of offense to rally for two scores in the final nine minutes of a game, still gave it its best effort. The defensive line for ALA-Queen Creek was undersized, but played hard. Luke McBratney, Carlson, Andrew Geambasu, and Corde Nunnery stood firm despite none of the quartet weighing more than 215 pounds. They allowed the speedy linebackers - Michael and Ryder Agne to make plays. "Number 12 is a football player," Detmer said of Michael. "He's shown he understands the game. He's one of our fastest players. He flies around and he loves to hit. On one of O'Connor's fourth quarter drives, Michael tackled the running back for a six-yard loss on second down and then played back and broke up a pass on third down forcing a punt. "That was the drive right there," Michael said. "If we stopped them, that pretty much put the game away." Michael, a junior, was the Patriots' JV quarterback last year. He's also played linebacker throughout his years growing up in football. He was in a competition over the summer with Watson, a transfer from Coconino, for the starting job. But, seeing that there was a need on defense (10 starters graduated), Michael is playing on that side of the ball. Don't rule him out for returning behind center next year as Watson is a senior. The defense had to return to the field one more time. O'Connor got to the quarterback on third down and forced a fumble. McKylan Howard recovered it for the Eagles and they took over at the ALAQC 20-yard line with just under five minutes to go. SDOHS got a first down at the 8-yard line, but the game ended with a fourth-down stop from the 3-yard line with Shaye Moreno and Jonah Shaver combining for the tackle.

Butch Verenski (top) and Jonah Shaver (bottom) combine to make a stop on an O'Connor running back.

Patriots 24, Eagles 10 O'Connor 7

3 0 0 10 ALA-Queen Creek

17 0 0 7 24

First Quarter:

ALA -Taylor Searle 65 yard pass from Enoch Watson (Samuel Hunsaker kick), 8:04

ALA - Hunsaker 42 yard FG, 5:01

SDO - Nathan Bayus 62 yard run (Jordan Westrich kick), 2:20

ALA - Jayden Williams 56 yard pass from Watson (Hunsaker kick), 0:29

Second Quarter:

SDO - Westrich 39 yard FG, 8:16

Third Quarter:

No Scoring

Fourth Quarter:

ALA - Watson 13 yard run (Hunsaker kick), 9:08