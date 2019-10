UPDATED: 10/30/19

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2019 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

This was another busy week with 40 players receiving offers!



Times for all college games are given in terms of Arizona time (MST).

The offense at Perry has been among the best in the state once again with 454 yards and 40.4 points per game. Manning one of the tackle spots is Hunter Scott, who received his first two offers over the past week from Big Sky Conference schools Idaho and Northern Colorado. The 6-5, 245-pounder has a 3.5 GPA. Last summer, Scott took part in camps at Northern Arizona, San Diego State, and UTEP. The Pumas finish the regular season Friday at home against Basha in the annual Battle for Val Vista. Idaho (3-5) returns from its bye this Saturday with a home game in the Kibbie Dome against Cal Poly (2-6). In their last game, the Vandals dominated Idaho State on defense with four turnovers, three returned for touchdowns in a 45-21 win. On offense, Jeff Cotton, an alum of Marana Mountain View, had a new career high with 192 yards on 10 catches.



In addition to Scott, Northern Colorado also offered three other Arizona seniors from the East Valley. Collecting offers from the Bears were Broc Lane, AJ Laux, and Parker Navarro. Lane is a 6-4, 230-pound tight end at Perry. He has 20 catches for 229 yards and four touchdowns this season. Off the field, Lane totes a 3.95 GPA. On the field, Ralph Amsden gave a review of Lane's film earlier this month for Arizona Varsity. Laux is a 6-4, 285-pound offensive tackle and long snapper at Higley. He is an Eagle Scout that started at Casteel on varsity as a freshman before transferring to Higley after his junior year. Laux maintains a 3.625 GPA. Higley is in position to make the Open Division tournament as it takes a 7-2 record into Friday's home game with rival-Williams Field. Navarro is a 6-foot, 190-pound quarterback at Desert Vista. In his second year as a starter, he has 18 touchdown passes with just four interceptions. Navarro is running a lot more this year as well, with 697 yards and seven TDs for the 7-2 Thunder, who wrap up the regular season at Queen Creek Friday. Northern Colorado (1-7) is also coming off its bye week and will head to Idaho State (3-5) on Saturday. In their last game, the Bears had a season-best 497 yards with 300 coming through the air. The lone win for UNC this year came in late September at home against Idaho (27-24).



Lane also earned an offer from Bucknell on Monday. Bucknell took a 17-7 lead into the fourth quarter last Saturday at Lafayette, but the Leopards rallied for a 21-17 win. Bucknell (1-7) is off this week and will return home to Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium in Pennsylvania to renew its rivalry with Lehigh (4-3) in a Patriot League (FCS) game on Nov. 9.



Here's the rest of the offers since last Thursday:

Mountain Ridge linebacker Tommy Ellis received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).

O'Connor defensive end Chase Folkestad received offers from Mary (N. Dak.) and Western Colorado.

Apache Junction wide receiver Jaden Erschen received his first offer from Pacific (Ore.).

Apache Junction linebacker Zach Langenbach received his first offer from Pacific.

Willow Canyon quarterback Josh Ormond received his first offer from Ripon (Wisc.).

Horizon offensive tackle Tommy Graif received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Liberty defensive end Luke Stephenson received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Sunrise Mountain quarterback Alex Gianoli received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Marcos de Niza defensive tackle Alex Norrish received his first offer from Pacific.

Casteel defensive end Dalton Card received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).

Odyssey Institute offensive tackle Jonathan Velazquez received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Shadow Ridge offensive tackle Isaiah Mercado received an offer from Western Colorado.

Hamilton cornerback Isaiah Blanco received offers from Birmingham-Southern, Olivet (Mich.), and Wisconsin-River Falls.

Shadow Ridge linebacker Casey Lowe received an offer from Beloit (Wisc.).

Casteel linebacker Jack Littleton received offers from Concordia College (Minn.) and Concordia University (Chicago).

Arizona College Prep linebacker Saar Zutshi received an offer from Beloit.

Chaparral safety Ben Eddleblute received offers from Grinnell (Iowa) and Arizona Christian.

Higley quarterback Matt Purnell received his first offer from Ottawa.

Casteel running back Ben Blancas received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).

Ironwood Ridge running back Brandon Barrios received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Higley offensive tackle Drew Vurpillat received an offer from Ottawa.

Deer Valley cornerback Jawan Casteal received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Red Mountain quarterback Hyrum Boren received his first offers from Ottawa and Concordia College (Minn.).

Cactus quarterback Conner Cordts received an offer from Ottawa.

Centennial offensive guard George Roeder IV received offers from St. John's (Minn.) and Buena Vista (Iowa).

Mountain Pointe linebacker Thor Canales received an offer from Mary.

Red Mountain kicker/punter Conner Gardner received his first offer from Southern Virginia.

Valley Vista running back Henry Brown received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Northwest Christian quarterback Easton Meier received an offer from Crown (Minn.).

Pinnacle safety Trevor Crawford received an offer from Ripon.

Buena quarterback Jovoni Borbon received an offer from Ripon.

ALA-Queen Creek offensive tackle Taylor Atkin received his first offer from Southern Virginia.

ALA-Gilbert North center Kade Thorley received offers from Lewis & Clark (Ore.) and Concordia College (Minn.).

Westview kicker Omar Vasquez received his first offer from Trinity Bible (N. Dak.).

Centennial center Josh Hovatter received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).

Canyon del Oro offensive tackle Diego Lujan received his first offer from Ripon.



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 18-20. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.