WEEKLY BLOG: 8/11/19

Quick question: As it relates to scoring, which big-school team (6A, 5A, and 4A) was the closest to a perfect season in 2018?

Three-time 6A champion Chandler lost just once, but it was by 22 points to Corona Centennial out of California in its opener. Centennial ran the table en route to the 5A title, but was blanked in the GEICO Bowl by 17 points to Eastside Catholic out of Washington. Some may call it an exhibition, but postseason games count on your record. Saguaro claimed its sixth straight state title and like the previous two, only lost to an out-of-state team. In the Sabercats' case, it was in Week 2 against Liberty HS out of Henderson, Nev.

Which leads us to another Liberty, this one out of Peoria. The Lions (10-2) took a 7-0 mark into Pinnacle in October and led the Pioneers, 33-14 midway through the third quarter. Spencer Rattler led PHS back with the game's last three touchdowns, and a 34-33 victory. Fast forward to the quarterfinal round of the 6A playoffs, where the Lions were in a slugfest with Highland. Liberty was holding on to a 12-7 advantage with six minutes to play before the Hawks rallied with the go-ahead score. A long field goal at the end would have knotted the score, but the Lions' season ended with a 15-12 defeat.

Yes, they would have had two (maybe three) more games to play to cap "perfection", but the fact remains - Two losses by a total of four points.



They were similar results to the 2017 season, when Liberty was in 5A and went 11-2 losing by just three and five points to city rivals Sunrise Mountain and Centennial, respectively.

There's a lot of programs in the state that would be thrilled with winning records (which Liberty has had in nine of the past 10 seasons) and playoff wins (of which the Lions have 10 during that span). But, that's not what Mark Smith wants his team to settle for.

The mantra for this year is L.N.D. It stands for Leave No Doubt. The heartbreaking November losses the past two seasons are motivation for Liberty's second year in 6A. It's also a team that should remember them well, because they were there. A photo of the Lions' seniors at Camp Tontozona in Payson last month shows 40 seniors.

"I like that we have a lot of seniors," Smith, who is starting his fifth year at the helm, said. "There's some good senior leadership. Anytime you can start a returning quarterback and an offensive line that returns all five, that's a good reason to be excited."

Jonah Guevara returns at the QB position, where he passed for 1,557 yards and 11 touchdowns in nine games. A 6-2, 165-pound senior dual threat, he rushed for 466 yards (7.6 yards per carry) and nine touchdowns.

"He's electric with his legs," Smith said. "He's a strider. He can make all the throws we need him to make."