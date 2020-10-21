ArizonaVarsity - Scheduling Delays Frustrate Westview, Tolleson Union HSD Football Players

Watching a football practice at Westview, it would not look like much was different than a session at any other Arizona high school. But while schools in many other districts have already played three games, Westview and the other Tolleson Union High School District schools remain unsure when and if their football seasons will even begin. “It’s frustrating, knowing they got the opportunity that we didn’t. So now we’re just got to take what’s in front of us," said senior quarterback Nico Vasko after practice on Oct. 14.

Westview 2021 quarterback Nico Vasko. (Eric Newman)

Things appeared to be turning around for the district, along with Phoenix Union High School District, when the two joined together for a shared football schedule set to start on Oct. 23. PXU would begin Oct. 30. “We’re just happy to be able to get started with permissive practice and work our way towards safe competition and get games going for our student-athletes,” said Derek Fahleson, director of athletics, safety and security for the Tolleson Union High School District in a press release. “We realize it has been tough for our students who love to compete, and we would like to thank our communities for their patience and the AIA for their flexibility in allowing our alternate schedules.” However, TUHSD canceled the Oct. 23 games late last week. Tolleson and Phoenix were among the communities with highest density of positive COVID-19 tests. Following AIA guidelines the districts did not yet feel safe putting kids on the field this Friday. The decision created further frustration for district student-athletes like Vasko. "Our loyalty to our school and our district has done nothing, but get something we love and work hard for get taken away from us," he said in a Twitter post on Oct. 17. The tweet was shared in agreements by teammates and several other TUHSD players and community members.

“Obviously keeping the players and coaches safe is the first responsibility, but we want to get back on the field too if it's safe to do so," said coach Nick Gehrts about the season. For now, the Knights are practicing daily, able to make contact and wear full pads and equipment on the field with masks and other standard precautions taken on the sidelines. Because of the late start and a projected later finish than that of most of the AIA, PXU and TUHSD had planned their own modified schedule and postseason, with the top teams battling in a pseudo championship game at the end. Though not a traditional playoff for the state title, Knights senior linebacker Cam'ron Granado said the season will still have meaning should the district allow play. “We want to try to go undefeated and make that bowl game. We don’t get the same kind of playoffs like everyone else does, but we've got to battle for what we can," he said.

“We want to try to go undefeated and make that bowl game. We don’t get the same kind of playoffs like everyone else does, but we've got to battle for what we can," Westview senior Cam'ron Granado said. (Eric Newman)

Gehrts has seen positive energy from his players in the time he has had them. “Kids are definitely more excited for practice, because they know what it’s like when it’s almost taken away," he said. When and if the season does begin, Vasko said the Knights appear strong. Westview is set to host Cesar Chavez Oct. 30 to begin its season, barring any further delays. “Our defense looks good, we’ve got four offensive linemen back and some skill guys that are ready. I’ve got confidence in everyone. We just hope we can play," Vasko said.