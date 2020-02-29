Padre lineman signs with Fort Hays State

This is No. 21 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 289) of players from within the state moving on to the next level. SPOTLIGHT: 2/29/20 With a 6-8 frame, Alex Norrish stood out in the hallways at Marcos de Niza. The football coaches encouraged him to join the Padre program during his junior year. What resulted was a successful senior season on the field that led to some college attention. Norrish, who plays on the line and now weighs 300 pounds, had offers from six schools and interest from about 15 more. The combination of a winning tradition and an attractive monetary offer led to a commitment to Fort Hays State, a Division II program in Kansas. "Fort Hays offered the most financially," Norrish said in an e-mail interview. "Even with Division I offers, they were one of the most successful football teams I talked to out of all the schools." Norrish received his offer from the Tigers during a visit in mid-January, but didn't make his college announcement until Signing Day the first week of February. He liked how close everyone seemed to be on the campus and will start off studying Business. "They definitely put a lot of money into giving good facilities to students," Norrish said. "That is also noticeable with the athletic programs. The facilities looked very clean and up to date."

We would like to officially welcome @Alex_Norrish to the Tiger Family!!! #DefendTheFort pic.twitter.com/csv66yhOVo — FHSU Football (@FHSUFootball) February 5, 2020

Norrish started out playing on the defensive line, but transitioned to the offensive side during the season. It is on the OL that FHSU recruited him. The working together as a unit aspect is something that means a lot to Norrish. "The best part about playing O-Line is watching the plays go right and knowing you helped with each play," Norrish said. "Also, it's the closest group of the team." Coming off a 3-7 season in 2018, Marcos de Niza put itself in a nice position at 5-2 following a 41-38 victory over Poston Butte in mid-October. On that night, the offensive line paved the way for Yakeen Baylis to rush for 196 yards and five touchdowns. After that, the Padres hit a tailspin with three straight losses to Saguaro, Mesquite, and Arcadia to close out the regular season. Thanks to playing a difficult schedule, Marcos was the No. 14 seed with its 5-5 record. With the team sliding and then having to travel to Tucson to face Stevie Rocker and an 8-2 Canyon del Oro squad, not many expected the season to continue. But, that's why they play the games.



No. 3 goes down!



Stevie Rocker stopped in the backfield and CDO is defeated by Marcos De Niza 13-7. Stunner in Oro Valley pic.twitter.com/VovhUp2kdT — High School Sports (@HSTucson) November 9, 2019

Marcos de Niza (6-6) earned its first playoff win in three years as the Padres got a first quarter touchdown from Jacob Irick and a third quarter TD from Baylis. The MdN defense allowed just 1-of-9 passing from CDO and held running backs Rocker to 53 yards and Gavin Davis to 35. "Marcos took on the identity of the underdog," Norrish said. "We had nothing to lose. We weren't going in with any expectations of winning. We just wanted to make that game the best we ever could. Our coaches pushed us hard that week in practice and we all wanted to have a good game after we had our best practices ever during that week." One thing about being able to start on both sides of the line is it takes extreme conditioning. It also takes a focus and a willingness to learn and improve each day. When Norrish was switched over to offense, it was during the week of a game. He was needed as a starter with limited practice time. "I had to focus on learning everything," Norrish said. "Also, be willing to put your ego aside and ask for help to improve. It's a mindset. Your coaches prepare you physically to be a starter during practice. But, the mindset of training is getting better each moment of practice and during the game." Another factor that was able to help Norrish get recruited was his 4.2 GPA. Norrish gives thanks to some of the Marcos coaches that helped him along the way. "I'd like to add a huge thanks to (Head) Coach (Eric) Lauer for coming up to me my junior year and encouraging me to join football and supporting me the way through this," Norrish said. "Coach Lauer and Coach (Giovann) Melendez (defensive coordinator) both helped with the college recruitment process. Also, I'd not be where I am without our O-Line Coach (Kenny) Lacy.



Alex Norrish 6’8 260lbs OT/OG 4.2 GPA!

🚨 First year ever playing football!! Getting better every day 🚨 pic.twitter.com/mlvGa6X1FI — Kenny Lacy (@klacy7six) November 27, 2019