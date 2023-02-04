Mountain Ridge senior Aguilar goes D-I at Drake

This is the first in a series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 240) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.

SPOTLIGHT: 2/4/23 National Signing Day earlier this week rounded out the recruiting class at Drake University. The Division I, FCS school that plays in the Pioneer Football League had eight signees on Wednesday. The other 22 members of that 30-player class put pen to paper back in December during the early signing period. One of those was Christian Aguilar. Aguilar is a 6-1, 220-pound linebacker at Mountain Ridge. He played all four years in the Mountain Lion program and was a team captain. Aguilar ranked second on the team in tackles and was the heart and soul of the Mountain Ridge defense. He had offers from a few schools and chose Drake largely because of the coaching staff. "What made me choose Drake from the other schools was definitely the coaches," Aguilar said in an e-mail interview. "I could tell they were very invested in me and when I went on the visit, I instantly knew it was the right fit."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZCB8J2QniDwnZCt8J2QofCdkJ4g8J2QgvCdkKHwnZCa8J2Qp/Cd kKDwnZCePGJyPkNocmlzdGlhbiBBZ3VpbGFyPGJyPkxCPGJyPlBlb3JpYSwg QVo8YnI+8J2Qg/CdkKvwnZCa8J2QpPCdkJ4g8J2QhfCdkKjwnZCo8J2QrfCd kJvwnZCa8J2QpfCdkKUg8J2QhPCdkJrwnZCr8J2QpfCdkLIg8J2QkvCdkKLw nZCg8J2Qp/CdkKLwnZCn8J2QoCDigJjwnZ+Q8J2fkSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vQTBZd1lpYTZSUyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0EwWXdZaWE2 UlM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRHJha2UgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBEcmFrZUJ1bGxk b2dzRkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRHJha2VCdWxs ZG9nc0ZCL3N0YXR1cy8xNjA1NTcyNDUyODQyNTU3NDQwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDIxLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Aguilar saw action in a few games as a sophomore on a Mountain Ridge team that finished 3-6 in 2020. Over his next two years as a starter, he totaled 156 tackles, four sacks, and four forced fumbles. Aguilar was named to the First Team All-6A Desert Valley Region. More importantly, he helped the Lions make the playoffs in both seasons. The last time MRHS had accomplished back-to-back postseason trips was in 2009-10. Mountain Ridge did this playing some of the best teams in the state in the 6A Conference. The Mountain Lions faced Casteel, Hamilton, Liberty, Centennial, and O'Connor. In 2021, MRHS upset Mountain View on the road in the first round of the playoffs. In last season's playoffs, the Lions gave it everything they had at Mountain Pointe before coming up a point short (on a failed two-point conversion) in the final minute. "To see the growth was unbelievable," Aguilar said. "We kind of knew from the start that it was going to happen if we all stayed together and were consistent. To see the work pay off and go far was really special." His recruitment from Drake began back in May during one of the multi-school showcase events. Six high schools converged at Pinnacle during that "Showcase Week". It was at that event where Aguilar met head coach Todd Stepsis. In late June, he went to the campus in Des Moines, Iowa for a tour where he sat down with defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Al Smith. It wasn't until after he compiled some senior film that the offer came from the Bulldogs in October. Aguilar committed in November before signing the next month. He took one more trip out there last weekend.



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZSBoYWQgYSBncmVhdCB0aW1lIGxhc3Qgd2Vla2VuZCBpbiBEZXMg TW9pbmVzLiBUaGFuayB5b3UgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS90c3RlcHNpcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AdHN0ZXBzaXM8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRHJha2VDb2FjaFNtaXRo P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBEcmFrZUNvYWNoU21pdGg8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hCbG9zcz9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hCbG9zczwvYT4gZm9yIHlvdXIgaG9zcGl0 YWxpdHksIGNsYXNzIGFjdCBwcm9ncmFtISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RyYWtlQnVsbGRvZ3NGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5ARHJha2VCdWxsZG9nc0ZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v WGlWZEtrMk1QTiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1hpVmRLazJNUE48L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgQnJhbmRpIEtpbGJ5IChAYnJhbmRpX2tpbGJ5KSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2JyYW5kaV9raWxieS9zdGF0dXMvMTYy MDg3NTc4MzYwOTkzMzgyNT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFy eSAxLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Schools in the Pioneer Football League cannot award athletic scholarships. It is a football-only, non-scholarship conference that began in 1993. Fortunately for Aguilar, he earned the academic presidential scholarship to help offset much of his expenses. He is planning to major in business and is excited about that program at Drake. Aguilar credits a lot of people that had a hand in his success at Mountain Ridge. He feels that there were many that care about him not just as an athlete, but as a person. "Some people who helped me along the way at Mountain Ridge were all my coaches, training staff, my parents, and especially my teammates," Aguilar said. A couple memorable victories for the Mountain Lions last season didn't come on Fridays. In Week 2, a lightning storm delayed a road game in Surprise against Shadow Ridge to Saturday morning at 9 a.m. The team had to board the bus once again, this time much earlier than normal for a game, and warm up. The Lions trailed 13-0 at the half, but gained their focus in the second half for a 38-27 win. "It definitely reminded me of Pop Warner days to wake up early and get all ready to play a game on the grass field," Aguilar said. "Also, I remember it being super hot that day and it wasn't the greatest." A couple weeks later, Mountain Ridge played on a Thursday night at Apollo. Due to shortages with the number of game officials, many schools had to move a game from Friday to Thursday and Week 4 was the Lions' turn. This time, MRHS started strong, taking a 28-7 halftime lead before cruising for a 56-20 win. Aguilar had a game-high seven tackles, intercepted a pass, and forced a fumble. The game was streamed allowing others not there to take in the action.



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5SZWFsbHkgaW1wcmVzc2VkIHdpdGggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NdFJpZGdlRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QE10UmlkZ2VGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gMjAyMyBMQiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NfQWd1aWxhcjIwMjM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QENfQWd1aWxhcjIwMjM8L2E+IGluIGxhc3QgbmlnaHTigJlzIHdp biBvdmVyIEFwb2xsbyAtIFRoZSA24oCZMSAyMjAtcG91bmQgTEIgZG9lcyBh IGdyZWF0IGpvYiBvZiBzdHJpa2luZyBoaXMgaGlwcyBhbmQgcnVubmluZyBo aXMgZmVldCB0aHJvdWdoIGNvbnRhY3QgKyBoYWQgYSBmYW50YXN0aWMgSU5U IHJlYWRpbmcgaGlzIGtleXMgdXBmcm9udCBhbmQgZHJvcHBpbmcgaW50byBj b3ZlcmFnZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0tEQlZvaWNl P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBLREJWb2ljZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0EzM0wwMHBLd1oiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BMzNM MDBwS3daPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENvZHkgQ2FtZXJvbiAoQENvZHlUQ2Ft ZXJvbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2R5VENhbWVy b24vc3RhdHVzLzE1NzM0MTc2OTI1MDEyNzg3MjY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDIzLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Aguilar was one of four Arizona high school players to sign with Drake for this class. He was also one of six Mountain Ridge seniors to sign with Division I colleges. At the team's banquet, Aguilar was named one of the team's Defensive MVP's. Drake has some momentum going into 2023. Not just from its 30 new signees, but also from a three-game winning streak to finish last year. The full schedule hasn't been released yet, but the Bulldogs (3-8 in 2022) will face defending-FCS champion South Dakota State in a neutral site game on September 16 (Week 3) at Target Field in Minnesota. The contest will be the third college football game in the 14-year history of the Twins' home ballpark.

