This is the first in a series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 270) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.

SPOTLIGHT: 2/8/19

With the creation of a football program at Ottawa University, which debuted last year, it gives players from around the Valley another option at getting an education and continuing to play football without leaving Arizona.

For Haudarie Andrews, it was already his hometown team. The 5-9, 160-pound cornerback starred on Friday nights at Valley Vista in Surprise, which is located about a mile and a half west of Spirit Field on the Ottawa campus.

Andrews had college offers from Brevard (N. Car.) and Arizona Christian, plus a walk-on opportunity at New Mexico Highlands, but decided that Ottawa fit him best.

"I'm in love with the program and the community itself," Andrews said in an e-mail interview. "It feels at home while I am at home! The facilities are great and I've come to have a great connection with the coaches."

While the college experience can be a complete uprooting for many, Andrews will enjoy some of the same perks he has been accustomed to throughout his teenage years.

"Its honestly a blessing to have the opportunity to be able to literally stay in my own house, go to school, and play football at the #1 school I want to go to," Andrews said. "It's the best feeling ever."

The feeling from the Ottawa coaches has been mutual as shown in the tweet from the Spirit that announced Andrews' signing. The quote is from defensive backs coach Brandon Payne.

