D-I offer from Valparaiso was ultimate for Arizona College Prep OL Singh

This is No. 18 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 363) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.



Advertisement

SPOTLIGHT: 3/10/24 Arizona College Prep offensive lineman Karambir Singh received his first offer in May of last year during spring ball. Over the next nine months, a dozen more schools followed after he turned in a stellar season for the Knights. The 6-3, 260-pound tackle received the last of those offers on Jan. 25 from Valparaiso University. The Beacons play in the Pioneer Football League (FCS). A couple weeks later, Singh announced his decision to attend Valpo on National Signing Day. Among the schools he selected Valparaiso over was Minot State (N. Dak.). "Minot was probably the school that made the most effort to get me to go," Singh said in an e-mail interview. "They had a culture that I really liked and the players and environment there were really nice. Valparaiso did all that, but at a bigger scale. They made it feel like home and the culture there was amazing!" Valparaiso is in Porter County in northwest Indiana, just 55 miles from Chicago. It has a population of 34,000 and is considered as part of the Chicago metropolitan area. The student population is just under 3,000 at the private Lutheran university. Singh visited the campus and will be majoring in Business.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BWiDinIjvuI8gSU48YnI+PGJyPldlIGNhbuKAmXQgU2luZ2ggZW5v dWdoIHByYWlzZXMgYWJvdXQgdGhpcyBndXkhIPCfkqo8YnI+PGJyPldlbGNv bWUgdG8gdGhlIGZhbWlseSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0tCU2luZ2g5MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AS0JTaW5naDkwPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvTlNEMjAy ND9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I05TRDIwMjQ8 L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1Zh bHBvTlNEP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jVmFs cG9OU0Q8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNo dGFnL1RoaXJ0eVNpeD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I1RoaXJ0eVNpeDwvYT7wn5KvIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9q NHYzRzhzUVFpIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vajR2M0c4c1FRaTwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBWYWxwbyBGb290YmFsbCAoQHZhbHBvdWZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3ZhbHBvdWZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1 cy8xNzU1Mjc5MzkzODAxMjY5NDc5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZl YnJ1YXJ5IDcsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

As anyone who follows football knows, life on the O-Line is nasty and hard. The chances for individual glory aren't there, but what you do (or don't do) can make the difference on Game Day. It's a feeling Singh likes. "My favorite part of playing O-Line has to be the competitive nature that all my guys played with and how we pushed each other to be great," Singh said. "And just as high up there is parking the D-Line. That's the reward for the work we put in!" Singh started out at Hamilton as a freshman before playing the next three years at Arizona College Prep. The Knights moved up to 4A in 2022 and made the playoffs. Last season, ACP went 7-3 in the regular season and returned to the postseason. The team was the No. 10 seed and had to make the trip northwest to play Lee Williams. ACP jumped on top 21-0 before halftime and hung on for a 21-14 victory on a chilly night in Kingman to give the school its first playoff victory (in its seventh season). Head Coach Myron Blueford opened the program in 2017 and went 2-8 at the 2A level. Since then, the school has grown and now has its own field (instead of playing at junior high ones). Blueford stepped down from his position after the season and defensive coordinator Steven Vaught was promoted to replace him. Singh said his time at ACP has been amazing. "The players and coaches have made it a time that I'm going to cherish all my life," Singh said. "The culture of the team was really welcoming when I got there and I have guys now that are like brothers to me." To get ready for his senior year, it was about working hard both indoors and outside in the heat. The summer in Arizona can be a long one, but the training came one day at a time. "I mainly focused on speed and strength," Singh said. "I trained in the weight room and on the field for speed increasing in intensity and with the time spent. Coach Vaught says the sweat equity you put in will pay off!"

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BR1RHISBBZnRlciBhIGdyZWF0IGNvbnZlcnNhdGlvbiB3aXRoIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hQcmV2b3N0P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaFByZXZvc3Q8L2E+IEkmIzM5O20gYmxl c3NlZCB0byByZWNlaXZlIG15IGZpcnN0IEQxIG9mZmVyIGZyb20gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS92YWxwb3Vmb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AdmFscG91Zm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IHRvIGNvbnRpbnVl IHBsYXlpbmcgZm9vdGJhbGwhPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9BQ1BGb290YmFsbDE3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBBQ1BGb290 YmFsbDE3PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FjcHNw b3J0c2NlbnRlcj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYWNwc3BvcnRzY2Vu dGVyPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvZHlUQ2Ft ZXJvbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29keVRDYW1lcm9uPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pVU1RDSElMTFk/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEpVU1RDSElMTFk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hCYXJ0ej9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AQ29hY2hCYXJ0ejwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9WYXVnaHRDb2FjaD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVmF1Z2h0Q29h Y2g8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZ3JpZGlyb25h cml6b25hP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBncmlkaXJvbmFyaXpvbmE8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYnJldHRpbmF6P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBicmV0dGluYXo8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVHlsZXJSb3NlbmZpZWxkP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUeWxlclJvc2VuZmllbGQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby90QU1TQlRFSkRZIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vdEFNU0JURUpE WTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBLYXJhbWJpciBTaW5naCAoQEtCU2luZ2g5MCkg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LQlNpbmdoOTAvc3RhdHVz LzE3NTA2Nzg0MjcyNjUzMTEwMTQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFu dWFyeSAyNiwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Following the summer training, Singh went on to have a First Team All-4A Conference season for the Knights. He was also an Honorable Mention Sports360AZ All-Academic performer with a 3.76 weighted GPA. On the field, Singh shows good athleticism for a lineman. He also exhibited leadership skills as a team captain. In addition to football, Singh is on the track & field team for a third season. He competes in the shot put and javelin throws. Another first for ACP this year was the school's first D-I signees. Singh and defensive end Cayden Gibson (signed with the University of San Diego) with both be playing in the PFL. The bulk of the offers Singh received were from smaller schools. The Valpo one in late January really got his attention because it checked off a personal achievement that was out there for a long time. "When I first received (the offer from) Valparaiso, it was a really big moment for me," Singh said. "It's been my goal to go play D-I football since fifth grade and that allowed me to finally achieve it! When I got it, I knew it was home for me." Singh and Highland linebacker Bertrand Berry II are the two Arizonans among the 30 players Valparaiso signed last month. The Beacons (3-8 in 2023) have won 14 conference games over the past four seasons, which is the most in a four-year period in their history in the league. San Diego doesn't appear on the '24 schedule, but Valpo will open PFL play on Sept. 28 at Morehead State (Ky.). Before that, Valparaiso visits Northern Iowa to kick things off on Aug. 31.

