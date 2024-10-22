Advertisement

Published Oct 22, 2024
The Arizona Varsity AALL Power 25 (10/22/24)
Ralph Amsden  •  ArizonaVarsity
Welcome to the Arizona Varsity / AALL Insurance Power 25 from Ralph Amsden and Just Chilly.

Each week, Ralph And Chilly collaborate on their top 25 teams in Arizona, regardless of classification. Follow along all year long in the quest for the Open Division Playoff!

The guys break down their reasoning for the top 10 of the Arizona Varsity / AALL Insurance Power 25 each week on Chilly's Tuesday Two Piece show on Facebook/X.

The Arizona Varsity AALL Power 25 (10/22/24)
Outside looking in: Notre Dame Prep (4-3)
RankTeamMovement

1

Basha (6-1)

n/a

2

Red Mountain (7-0)

+1

3

Liberty (6-1)

-1

4

Brophy (6-1)

+2

5

Highland (6-1)

n/a

6

ALA Queen Creek (6-0)

-2

7

Marana (8 -0)

n/a

8

Hamilton (6-1)

n/a

9

Mesa Mountain View (6-1)

n/a

10

Chandler (5-2)

+1

11

Salpointe Catholic (4-2)

-1

12

Horizon (6-1)

n/a

13

Queen Creek (6-1)

+1

14

ALA Gilbert North (6-1)

+1

15

Perry (4-3)

-2

16

Pinnacle (4-3)

+2

17

Higley (5-2)

+4

18

Mountain Pointe (5-2)

+2

19

McClintock (7-0)

+4

20

Desert Edge (4-3)

+4

21

Desert Mountain (6-1)

-5

22

Casteel (4-3)

-4

23

Mica Mountain (7-0)

n/a

24

Cactus (5-2)

n/a

25

Cactus Shadows (5-3)

n/a

