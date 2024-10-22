The Arizona Varsity AALL Power 25 (10/22/24)

in other news
ArizonaVarsity staff Top-10 pick’em for Week 10/11/24
ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly picks of the top Arizona high school football games for the 2024 season.
The Arizona Varsity AALL Power 25 (10/9/24)
The Arizona Varsity / AALL Insurance Power 25 from Ralph Amsden and Just Chilly.
Arizona Varsity High School Football 2A-6A Rankings- 10/9/24
Arizona Varsity High School Football 2A-6A Rankings- 10/9/24
Gridiron Arizona's 8 Shining Stars: Week 6
Chris Eaton's look back at some of the top performers from Week 6 action in the 5A and 6A conferences.
Gridiron Weekly (Week 6): Ironwood 42 Agua Fria 26
The Eagles' big men on the line helped power the way to six rushing touchdowns and a win
Welcome to the Arizona Varsity / AALL Insurance Power 25 from Ralph Amsden and Just Chilly.
Each week, Ralph And Chilly collaborate on their top 25 teams in Arizona, regardless of classification. Follow along all year long in the quest for the Open Division Playoff!
The guys break down their reasoning for the top 10 of the Arizona Varsity / AALL Insurance Power 25 each week on Chilly's Tuesday Two Piece show on Facebook/X.