ArizonaVarsity - The County Line Column and Podcast: Week 1

F-I-N-A-L-L-Y!! High school athletics have returned, highlighted by the commencement of football season last week. If you are reading this, you know I’ve partnered with ArizonaVarsity.com and I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity. It’s a privilege to work with such a talented group of writers and content creators. This first edition of The County Line includes audio content with sound bites from the game I was at last Friday night – Queen Creek at Perry. Also, included are the top performers on teams around The County Line, some news and notes, the Interview of the Week with Queen Creek senior tight end Colby Garvin, and a look ahead to this week’s games. You can listen to my first episode of The County Line Podcast directly on Soundcloud, or by clicking play on the link below:

In the meantime, let’s start with results from teams around The County Line with some comments from coaches.

TCL SCOREBOARD

St. Mary’s – 13 ALA-Queen Creek – 37

Great way to start the season. A lot to work on but it was great to be playing football again!! pic.twitter.com/OI9GSPNcdj — ALA QC Football (@alaqcfootball) October 3, 2020

Seton Catholic – 3 Benjamin Franklin – 33 “I was just really proud to see so many of our boys step up in a big way. Guys that up until now have played only back-up and JV roles in our program and, now that it’s their turn to shine, played lights out Friday night.” – Chargers head Coach Dave Jefferies Buena – 33 Combs – 20 “Buena just had a few more athletes. They are a good team. We had some miscues offensively that stalled our drives. Defensively, we did well, and it forced them to resort to one-on-one deep balls where their receivers were just a step faster than our defensive backs. That was really the difference in the game. Obviously, winning is the goal but watching back the film we played well, we were just outmatched by a solid 5A team.” – Coyotes head coach Travis Miller Poston Butte – 62 Thunderbird – 13 “(It was) very evident that our team speed was in full gear. (I was) really proud of how much positive energy the team had the entire game. (We had) some procedure penalties that we will clean up, a few execution things to work on, but (our) attitude and effort was very good. (We have) a huge region game for us next with a very big and physical Arcadia team for our home opener.” – Broncos head coach Dain Thompson

Florence – 43 Coolidge – 47 “(It was a great) team performance. (We) did a good job staying with the game plan. Jacob (Gunther) has worked really hard the last year and (Friday) night was able to see the hard work pay off. Tad Lynch had a great night and is going to get better every week. We felt we could get some explosive plays with our athletes and some very tough offensive lineman we have.” – Bears head coach Rodger Schenks

It’s Back!! The Arizona Bowl Player of the Week! We recognize student-athlete performance and leadership excellence. Our winner this week is Coolidge Bear QB Jacob Gunter. Jacob scored 5 total TDs leading the Bears to a comeback victory! Congratulations, Jacob! pic.twitter.com/oo574xdBsM — Arizona Bowl (@novaAZBOWL) October 6, 2020

Eastmark – 6 Pusch Ridge Christian Academy – 41

MORE NEWS AND NOTES

Ø Poston Butte was without senior captain and star linebacker Nick Cocomello, who also is a big part of the Broncos’ rushing attack. Without Nick, Poston Butte rushed for 326 yards. That might be a scary thought for Broncos’ opponents; imagine if Nick played Friday night. Maybe 400 rushing yards? Head Coach Dain Thompson hopes “to get him back very soon.” Ø When I visited Combs a few weeks for my season preview, Yotes’ head coach Travis Miller told me the school was near naming a Football All-Decade Team to coincide with the 10-year anniversary of Combs opening. Well, it is finalized. The players and coaches were invited to be recognized at the Coyotes home game on Thursday, Oct. 22. I’m looking forward to being at the game to catch up with some of the players and coaches I started covering eight years ago. Here is the Combs’ All-Decade Team: Offense QB - Tre Buck RB - Elijah Throckmorton RB - Joey Jensen* FB - Jake Green OL - Cole Evans OL - Nick Dunker OL - Brodee Tucker* OL - Filippo Balistreri OL - Juan Luquin WR - Leroy Valentine WR - Nick Howland Defense DL - Samisoni Taunima DL - Isiah Jacobs DL - Coda McLaws DL - Riley Bourgeous LB - Kyle Flake LB - Joshua Salas LB - Sheldon Pearson LB - Todd Harris-Avery DB - Nathan Lampa DB - Antonio Horrison DB - Doug Osborne Special Teams K - Alex Moyes PK - Ian Loggins P - Fide Quirarte R - Nathaniel Duhaney Player of the Decade Todd Goodman-Schwiekart – LB/OL Coach of the Decade Jesse Hart “*” designates current player. Ø Following most games on Friday nights involving teams near The County Line, my wife Kelli and I hit Barro’s Pizza in Queen Creek. One, we like to support businesses that support the athletic teams at area schools. Two, I consider Casa Grande head coach Jake Barro a friend, and want to support his family’s business. Three, it’s a one stop shop to visit with area coaches on the right weeks. Last week, for example, I visited with ALA-Queen Creek head coach Rich Edwards, Benjamin Franklin head coach Dave Jefferies, and caught up with Queen Creek assistant coach Travis Schureman. Sure makes getting game details a little easier.