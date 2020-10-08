 ArizonaVarsity - The County Line Column and Podcast: Week 1
The County Line Column and Podcast: Week 1

Andy Luberda
@Andrew_Luberda

F-I-N-A-L-L-Y!! High school athletics have returned, highlighted by the commencement of football season last week. If you are reading this, you know I’ve partnered with ArizonaVarsity.com and I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity. It’s a privilege to work with such a talented group of writers and content creators.

This first edition of The County Line includes audio content with sound bites from the game I was at last Friday night – Queen Creek at Perry. Also, included are the top performers on teams around The County Line, some news and notes, the Interview of the Week with Queen Creek senior tight end Colby Garvin, and a look ahead to this week’s games.

You can listen to my first episode of The County Line Podcast directly on Soundcloud, or by clicking play on the link below:


In the meantime, let’s start with results from teams around The County Line with some comments from coaches.

TCL SCOREBOARD

St. Mary’s – 13

ALA-Queen Creek – 37

Seton Catholic – 3

Benjamin Franklin – 33

“I was just really proud to see so many of our boys step up in a big way. Guys that up until now have played only back-up and JV roles in our program and, now that it’s their turn to shine, played lights out Friday night.” – Chargers head Coach Dave Jefferies

Buena – 33

Combs – 20

“Buena just had a few more athletes. They are a good team. We had some miscues offensively that stalled our drives. Defensively, we did well, and it forced them to resort to one-on-one deep balls where their receivers were just a step faster than our defensive backs. That was really the difference in the game. Obviously, winning is the goal but watching back the film we played well, we were just outmatched by a solid 5A team.” – Coyotes head coach Travis Miller

Poston Butte – 62

Thunderbird – 13

“(It was) very evident that our team speed was in full gear. (I was) really proud of how much positive energy the team had the entire game. (We had) some procedure penalties that we will clean up, a few execution things to work on, but (our) attitude and effort was very good. (We have) a huge region game for us next with a very big and physical Arcadia team for our home opener.” – Broncos head coach Dain Thompson

Florence – 43

Coolidge – 47

“(It was a great) team performance. (We) did a good job staying with the game plan. Jacob (Gunther) has worked really hard the last year and (Friday) night was able to see the hard work pay off. Tad Lynch had a great night and is going to get better every week. We felt we could get some explosive plays with our athletes and some very tough offensive lineman we have.” – Bears head coach Rodger Schenks

Eastmark – 6

Pusch Ridge Christian Academy – 41

MORE NEWS AND NOTES

Ø Poston Butte was without senior captain and star linebacker Nick Cocomello, who also is a big part of the Broncos’ rushing attack. Without Nick, Poston Butte rushed for 326 yards. That might be a scary thought for Broncos’ opponents; imagine if Nick played Friday night. Maybe 400 rushing yards?

Head Coach Dain Thompson hopes “to get him back very soon.”

Ø When I visited Combs a few weeks for my season preview, Yotes’ head coach Travis Miller told me the school was near naming a Football All-Decade Team to coincide with the 10-year anniversary of Combs opening. Well, it is finalized. The players and coaches were invited to be recognized at the Coyotes home game on Thursday, Oct. 22.

I’m looking forward to being at the game to catch up with some of the players and coaches I started covering eight years ago.

Here is the Combs’ All-Decade Team:

Offense

QB - Tre Buck

RB - Elijah Throckmorton

RB - Joey Jensen*

FB - Jake Green

OL - Cole Evans

OL - Nick Dunker

OL - Brodee Tucker*

OL - Filippo Balistreri

OL - Juan Luquin

WR - Leroy Valentine

WR - Nick Howland

Defense

DL - Samisoni Taunima

DL - Isiah Jacobs

DL - Coda McLaws

DL - Riley Bourgeous

LB - Kyle Flake

LB - Joshua Salas

LB - Sheldon Pearson

LB - Todd Harris-Avery

DB - Nathan Lampa

DB - Antonio Horrison

DB - Doug Osborne

Special Teams

K - Alex Moyes

PK - Ian Loggins

P - Fide Quirarte

R - Nathaniel Duhaney

Player of the Decade

Todd Goodman-Schwiekart – LB/OL

Coach of the Decade

Jesse Hart

“*” designates current player.

Ø Following most games on Friday nights involving teams near The County Line, my wife Kelli and I hit Barro’s Pizza in Queen Creek. One, we like to support businesses that support the athletic teams at area schools. Two, I consider Casa Grande head coach Jake Barro a friend, and want to support his family’s business. Three, it’s a one stop shop to visit with area coaches on the right weeks. Last week, for example, I visited with ALA-Queen Creek head coach Rich Edwards, Benjamin Franklin head coach Dave Jefferies, and caught up with Queen Creek assistant coach Travis Schureman. Sure makes getting game details a little easier.

