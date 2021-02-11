ArizonaVarsity - Senior Signing Spotlight: Cooper Brown

This is No. 5 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 251) of players from within the state moving on to the next level .

SPOTLIGHT: 2/11/21

This week, Arizona Varsity unveiled its awards for the 6A Conference, 5A Conference, and 4A Conference. We didn't have a "Comeback Player of the Year". But if we did, Cooper Brown would've got my vote.

The 6-2, 230-pound defensive end at Highland was coming off a sophomore year in 2018 with 33 tackles and 4.5 sacks as the Hawks came within a whisker of Chandler in the 6A semifinals. He was getting ready for his junior campaign with the team at camp the following August when he tore his right ACL.

Out. For the year.

A long offseason in 2020 that for most players went six weeks later than normal was even longer for Brown, who felt good and ready to go about seven or eight months after the injury. He played in that opener on Oct. 2 against Desert Ridge for his first game action since November of 2018.

A week later, Brown had a pair of sacks against Desert Vista. He didn't miss a game for the Hawks, who went on to their first 6A Conference championship game.

One of the unquestioned leaders for Highland (three-year captain) will be heading to Spearfish, South Dakota and the campus of Black Hills State University for college.

Brown received an offer from the Yellow Jackets on Jan. 23 and committed last week just in time for National Signing Day. He also held offers from Eastern New Mexico, Southwest Baptist, and Mary.

"I really liked how the coaches and players made me feel at home and already part of the team," Brown said. "I like the vision they have for their program."

Going on a visit to the BHSU really sold Brown, who plans to study Business.

