Welcome to Ralph Amsden's ArizonaVarsity Rewind- the most jam-packed look back at the previous week's Arizona high school football news, notes and observations that you're going to find. With Week 1 in the books, let's look back at some of the things you might have missed. Make sure you're following ArizonaVarsity.com on, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

6A

Most surprising final score: Perry 35, Red Mountain 19. Jalen Young, Jaden Burns and Chubba Purdy combined for nearly 400 yards rushing- and a dominant rushing attack is something that you don't often associate with Perry. Perry also forced four turnovers and blocked a field goal attempt, and had they not fumbled the ball away three times themselves, this game could have been even more lopsided. Most surprising performance: Sophomore QB Jalen Kitna, Brophy. Kitna threw for 5 scores and ran for anther in Brophy's 63-17 thrashing of Tolleson. This is the most points Brophy has scored in a game since beating St. Mary's 63-0 in 2011. Additional news and notes: -To read more about Basha's 35-20 win over Corona del Sol, CLICK HERE, And to listen to interviews with Basha's Ty Sifferman and Head Coach Chris McDonald, CLICK HERE -To read more about Liberty's 49-43 win over 5A Sunrise Mountain, CLICK HERE -Tucson High housed two punts (Michael Sandoval and Octavius Thomas), and RB Gary Love scored twice on the ground in the Badgers 55-0 win over Alhambra. Tucson is now 3-0 on the season. -Hamilton took a big step forward defensively in their 23-17 road win against Arbor View (Las Vegas). Javin Wright picked off a pass, while Jamar Brown forced a fumble. Offensively, Peyton Poe stepped in for Brandon Schenks and threw three touchdowns, two to Brenden Rice.



-Ethan Arvizo threw for 353 yards and 4 TDs in Cibola's 47-0 win over Southwest El Centro (CA). -After three defensive slugfests in a row, led by a sophomore QB in 6-4 Austin Kolb, Desert Ridge is 2-1. The Jaguars held Skyline to just 14 points last Friday. -Highland smashed Boulder Creek 70-20, and for the second consecutive game 2019 ATH Kohner Cullimore got into the end zone three times. -Chandler's Daseau Puffer is a 6-4, 180 pound wideout who now has TDs in two of Chandler's three games, and also went over 100 yards receiving in the Wolves' 62-0 shutout of Mesa. Time will tell if Puffer joins the long line of Chandler WRs to have breakout seasons, both statistically and recruitment-wise, in their senior year. pic

-Chaparral is turning into the high school version of 'the greatest show on turf,' with Deavon Crawford and Tommy Christakos combining for 651 yards receiving on 29 catches and 7 TDs. That's a whopping 22.4 yards per catch. Jack Miller definitely isn't shy with the arm cannon (oh, and Chap is now 3-0 after beating La Joya, 54-14). -At 2-1, Shadow Ridge has nearly equaled their average win total of 2.5 games over the last 4 seasons. Two of the 10 wins over the last four years came over rival Willow Canyon- that makes this week's game extra important. -Westview's defense is up to no good again. 5 sacks, 22 tackles for a loss, 3 interceptions and a fumble recovery in a 23-0 shutout of Mountain Ridge? You just have to hope that the Knights can do more offensively with four extra possessions when the competition gets a little stiffer in region play. -Mountain Pointe's Dominique Davis is one heck of a deep threat. He had six receptions in Mountain Pointe's 45-18 in over Mesa Mountain View. Three of those catches went for touchdowns. -I told everyone that would listen that the breakout player of the year would be 2020 Pinnacle WR Marcus Libman, and that if he really killed it, he could have a 10 touchdown year. Well, it's three games in, and even with JD Johnson taking over for a healing Spencer Rattler, Libman is already halfway to the goal I set for him. Libman had two catches for 100 yards and two scores in Pinnacle's 49-35 win over rival Horizon, and now has 13 catches for 257 yards and 5 scores.



Queen Creek RB Dylan Borja has a pretty cool streak going of having both a rushing and receiving TD three games in a row. — ArizonaVarsity.com 🏈🏈🏈🏈 (@AZHSFB) September 4, 2018

5A

Ralph Amsden

Most surprising final score: Millennium 30, Ironwood Ridge 27. The Tigers moved to 2-0 behind Anthonie Cooper's two tackles for a loss, sack and blocked field goal. Cooper celebrated the win by visiting Arizona State on Saturday night and getting an offer on Sunday. Most surprising performance: Patrick Long not only had seven tackles for a loss in Paradise Valley's 19-18 win, but he also blocked a field goal- which may have ended up being the difference. Additional news and notes: -Congrats to Campo Verde WR Donovan Smith on getting his first varsity TD in the Coyotes 44-7 win over Kellis. I've known Smith since he was in sixth grade, and I've been waiting a long time to give this shout out. -For more from Chris Eaton on McClintock's 21-7 win over Tempe, CLICK HERE -To watch Chilly's Sideline Vlog from Casteel's 48-12 win over Verrado, CLICK HERE -Desert Mountain's offense continues to click, with Kedon Slovis throwing 3 TDs and Armand Reichelt catching 3, but defensively they're still trying to find a way to stop anyone. Anthodius Ashley scored six times on the ground in Fairfax's 62-49 win.

-Nicc Quinones had two interceptions in Cactus' 43-19 win over Ironwood, while junior RB Anthony Flores scored 5 times on 17 touches. -Sophomore WR Myles Taylor has had 3 catches in each of Williams Field's 3 games this year, but last Friday two of them went for touchdowns as Williams Field beat Cactus Shadows 49-3. Defensively, both Noa Pola Gates and Jadon Pearson added interceptions. -Give Eriyon Ward the ball. The two times in his Agua Fria career that Eriyon Ward has had at least 19 touches, he's gone off for three touchdowns each time. Last Friday, he had 237 yards rushing in the Owls win over Camelback. -Centennial is so good. Jaydin Young had 13 tackles and an interception, while Tawee Walker scored twice on the ground and had a fumble recovery in a 13-7 win over Bishop Gorman. -Notre Dame's 47-0 shutout of Gilbert was important for two reasons. 1) it showed what Jake Farrell could do outside of relying on Jake Smith (9/18, 206 yards and 4 TDs), and what the defense could do after graduating basically the entire roster last year (200 yards of offense, 4 sacks, 2 forced turnovers in a shutout) -Terrell Hayward is making his case for best two-way player in the state, as he went off in Cienega's 35-7 win over Sunnyslope. Hayward had an interception on defense, and 128 yards receiving and a TD on offense.



- The bad news? Spencer Brasch firnally threw an interception. The good news? Spencer Brasch still threw 5 TDs, 3 to Coleman Owen, in Higley's 39-14 win over Marana Mountain View. -Coben Bourguet makes it back-to-back weeks with an interception in Marana's 35-20 win over Catalina Foothills. - The difference in Nogales' 21-13 win over Desert View was the play of Eric Montano, who picked off two passes in the game, and returned one for a TD.

4A

Mario Padilla and Salpointe warm up before a game at Dobson on 8/24/18 Ralph Amsden

Most surprising final score: Salpointe Catholic 28, Desert Edge 21. The score isn't surprising because Salpointe won, it's surprising because Desert Edge's defense held Salpointe to only 28 points despite turning the ball over 5 times. If the Scorpions can figure out what to do on offense, they're going to be very dangerous. For Salpointe, they need Bijan Robinson's ball security to improve, as the 4-star RB lost 3 fumbles against Desert Edge. Mario Padilla had 2 interceptions to go with 3 rushing TDs in the Lancers' win. Most surprising performance: Thunderbird's Taren Rose outshined even Dez Melton, who had 242 yards rushing, in their 49-35 win over Deer Valley. Rose had 236 yards of offense and 5 TDs, and added an interception on defense. How is this the same Thunderbird team that lost to Coconino the week before? Additional news and notes: -Remember the name Kevin Daniels. He's had two solid years at Glendale, but he's ready to break out and become known state-wide after he rushed for 5 TDs in their 37-14 win over Independence. -Walden Grove went crazy on defense in their 21-0 win over Pusch Ridge, with 7 sacks, 3 interceptions and a fumble recovery. -Vincent Wallace had himself a career game with 345 yards passing and 5 TDs in Seton Catholic's 39-13win at Xavier Prep in Palm Desert, California. -Cameron Williams had 11 career carries coming into Sahuaro's game against Sabino, so of course why not double that amount, right? Williams had 22 carries for 205 yards and 2 TDs in Sahuaro's 34-7 win. -Malachi Potee got it done on both sides last Friday, with 3 rushing TDs and an interception in Peoria's 47-0 win over Buckeye. -For video on Connor Soelle's dominant performance in Saguaro's 28-21 win over Helix in California last Saturday, CLICK HERE

- Marcos de Niza may have lost to St. Mary's 15-14, but Torren Union did everything he could to keep the Padres in the game. He threw for a TD, and had an interception on defense. Union is playing QB until Bobby Perez becomes available in week 6. -Who would have thought Mingus would have victories over Show Low and Mesquite at this point of the season? Antoine Zabala's QB play has been the surprise of the season in 4A, with 11 passing TDs in Mingus' 3 wins.

-Lee Williams got their first win of the year in a 28-14 game against River Valley, and in the game they had a ton of help from DT Matt Bathauer, who had a forced fumble, a blocked punt, and two sacks to go along with 9 tackles. -Paxton Earl ran for a TD, threw a TD, and even had 47 yards receiving as Arcadia moved to 3-0 with a 38-30 win over Washington. -Coconino hasn't won by shutout since the final week of 2012, so beating Carl Hayden behind a defense that had 10 tackles for a loss, forced two turnovers and blocked a field goal is huge. -Eddie Villegas had what might be his best game as Vista Grande's starting QB with 241 yards and 3 TDs in their 28-14 win over Cholla.

-Greenway put Sierra Linda away 54-6 as Tyler Duncan extended his games without an INT streak to 3, throwing for 3 TDs in the win. -Flagstaff sophomore RB Luis Jaramillo has 5 TDs on the season on only 23 carries. The Eagles got three scores from Jaramillo in their 28-7 win over Dysart. -Havasu beat rival Mohave behind a passing and rushing TD from QB Brace Spencer.

Brace Spencer Ralph Amsden

3A

Valley Christian is 2-0 after beating 2A #1 Scottsdale Christian last week. Ralph Amsden

Most surprising final score: Valley Christian 38, Scottsdale Christian 21. The Trojans haven't started 2-0 since most of their players' ages were in the single digits, and knocking off the #1 team in 2A definitely opened some eyes. We'll see if Valley Christian can keep the momentum once region play comes along. Most surprising performance: Where the heck did that performance come from, Mike Mindnich? The Wickenburg QB, who had never run for or thrown for a varsity TD prior to last week, threw for 204 yards and 4 TDs, and ran for 149 yards and 2 TDs in the Wranglers' 48-47 win over Safford. Additional news and notes: -Joshua Dreher had two rushing TDs and returned a kickoff for a TD in Bourgade Catholic's 56=7 win over Cortez. -Big Jose Lugo picked off a pass in Catalina's 30-25 win over Rio Rico, while teammate Philippe Kijana added an interception of his own to go along with a receiving TD. -Sophomore Gabriel Elias' first varsity game registering a stat went pretty well- he had 3 sacks in the 42-7 Sahuarita win over Palo Verde.



Can Odyssey Institute's Chris Weaver keep this pace up? Kid's doing so well that now we all have to learn where Odyssey Institute is. (Buckeye, if you were wondering) pic.twitter.com/A1fyJyWk0G — ArizonaVarsity.com 🏈🏈🏈🏈 (@AZHSFB) September 6, 2018

-Snowflake's Cody Fox had 3 TDs and the team scored 20 in the fourth quarter to break a 14-14 tie with Florence and win 34-14. -Greg Reece had a pick-6 in Coolidge's 44-20 win over Paradise Honors. - Junior RB Kayden Orona rushed for 3 TDs in ALA- Gilbert's upset of Benjamin Franklin. -Kimball Begay had 10 tackles, a sack and an interception to move Page to 3-0 after a 22-12 win over Winslow. -Adriano Wilson had 4 receiving TDs , and sophomore RB Tony Shirley added 322 yards rushing and 5 TDs in Ganado's 65-14 win over Pinon.

Ganado's Adriano Wilson (20) had 4 receiving TDs in week 3. Ralph Amsden

2A

North Pointe is 2-0, and has 142 points this year.



A huge improvement over...



2017: 2-8, 94 pointes scored

2016: 0-10, 92 points scored

2015: 1-9, 141 points scored

2014: 0-10, 97 points scored

2013: 1-9, 76 points scored

2012: No Team

2011: No Team

2010: 2-7, 101 points scored — ArizonaVarsity.com 🏈🏈🏈🏈 (@AZHSFB) September 6, 2018

Most surprising final score: North Pointe Prep 72, Tempe Prep 22. Tempe Prep was a 2A powerhouse every single year, but now that the Brittain family is all at St. Mary's, Tempe Prep is giving up 72 points to a North Pointe team that had only 4 wins in the previous 5 seasons. North Pointe didn't even score 72 points on the season until week 10 last year. They did get a great performance from Nijel Rosado, who had 295 yards rushing and 4 TDs on 7 carries, and added an interception return for a TD. Most surprising performance: Last week this belonged to Tobstone's Tyler Wilridge. Well guess what? He gets it again, for repeating his 4 TD rushing performance from week 2. Wilridge is no longer a surprise after today though. He's averaging 17 (!!!!) yards per carry on the season. A runner up here could be Bisbee's Dano Lopez, who had 10 catches for 157 yards and 2 TDs in their 43-38 win over Globe. Additional news and notes: -Brandon Garcia isn't the only weapon that Arizona Lutheran has. In their 56-8 win over Tonopah Valley, Jamie Heyn rushed for over 100 yards, 2 TDs, had a sack, an interception, kicked four extra points, and even booted a 42-yard punt. -Two interceptions for Parker's Jake Hill sealed the 34-28 win over 3A Kingman Academy. -Phoenix Christian got two sacks from Man-Man Freeman in their blowout win over ALA-Ironwood. -Santa Cruz lost a nailbiter, 20-19 to Round Valley

Santa Cruz is 35-8 in their last 43 games.



The 8 losses have come by a combined 18 points. — ArizonaVarsity.com 🏈🏈🏈🏈 (@AZHSFB) September 6, 2018

-Chander Prep sophomore Aidan Daly had himself quite a defensive performance in their 34-6 win over Veritas Prep. He had 9 tackles, 3 for a loss, a sack, a forced fumble, fumble recovery, and two blocked punts. - After undefeated regular seasons in 2015 and 2016, Show Low has now experienced the type of blowouts they're used to dealing out two years in a row. Last year they gave up 70 to eventual 3A champion Casteel, and last week defending 2A champion Thatcher dropped them 60-6. Thatcher's offensive woes seem to be solved after only scoring 15 in thee season opener. -Mason Moore threw 4 TDs, two each to August Hubbard and David Marquez, in Trivium Prep's 56-14 win over Sedona Red Rock.

St. Johns WR Graham Nielsen has 4 catches this season.



For 174 yards.



And 4 TDs.



St. Johns is 3-0. pic.twitter.com/0XoWs7acor — ArizonaVarsity.com 🏈🏈🏈🏈 (@AZHSFB) September 6, 2018

Alumni News

I wrote a quick update last night on how the local JuCos are doing so far this year, lots of Arizona natives are balling out. Check that article out here. Here are all the Arizona High School alumni that made NFL and CFL rosters this year, but I do need to add a name now that Markus Wheaton (Chandler) has been signed by the Eagles.

'Stay ready': Markus Wheaton heeds message from Philadelphia Eagles, returns days after release https://t.co/btbsvYlUEZ — Pennsylvania Sports (@pasports) September 5, 2018

-Sports360AZ is all over the homecoming of Pinnacle's Brain Lewerke, who visits ASU on Saturday as a third year starter for Michigan State. Check their story out here.



Chandler's Johnny Johnson III left Arizona with one Power 5 offer, The sophomore Oregon WR continues to show how insane that was.

Me forever: “everyone made a huge mistake by not offering Johnny Johnson III”



Internet people: “Who are you to question coaches that do this for a living?”



Me: “I’m nobody. I just have eyeballs.” pic.twitter.com/oErBnMcZ5M — Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) September 6, 2018

Some other AZHS football alumni that had a good week in the collegiate ranks are: Bryce Perkins (Chandler): 2 Passing TDs and 2 rushing TDs for Virginia Emmanuel Butler (Mountain Pointe): 138 yards receiving and 2 TDs for NAU DJ Davidson (Desert Ridge): 2 QB Sacks for ASU Don't forget to look at our alumni databases to find all the players from Arizona and track them throughout the season. NCAA DI (FBS and FCS) NCAA D2

Odds and Ends

My Favorite Reads