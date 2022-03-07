2022 Senior Signing Spotlights

SPOTLIGHT RECAP: 3/7/22

Over the past month, we've looked at various football players heading to big colleges as well as smaller ones giving each of them a chance to say what they liked about high school and why they selected the college they'll be continuing to play and gain an education at.

First off, a big thanks to those who took part and took the time to answer my interview questions. With the mix of school, work, and a busy social life, I appreciate your participation.

Over the last 30 days, we've taken a look at 20 athlete's stories who have signed with 20 different colleges. Obviously, we can't do one for every player that signed or we'd never get to start on the Recruiting Page for the 2023 class (which is coming soon).

If you need a refresher on who signed where, the whole list is right here.

Meanwhile, here's a final recap on the profiles featured right here on Arizona Varsity since a few days after National Signing Day:

Brigham Alexander (OL) - Benjamin Franklin: BYU

Dematris Azcueta (CB) - Casa Grande: Upper Iowa

Brady Beltz (WR) - Cienega: Ottawa

Chris Cappellini (WR) - Pinnacle: Lake Forest

Christopher Coty (CB) - Goldwater: Quincy

Grant DeGraffenreid (LB) - Hamilton: Alabama State

Walker Foster (S) - Canyon View: Carroll

Amari Gilmore (S) - Poston Butte: Southwest Minnesota State

Grady Hickey (WR) - Chaparral: Valparaiso

Matt Katergaris (OT) - Desert Mountain: Arizona State

Marcus Lye (K) - Brophy: Northern Arizona

Houston Matthews (OG) - Red Mountain: Western New Mexico

Jeremiah Moore (RB) - Chandler: Mary

Nick Morrow (OL) - Flagstaff: California

Red Poehls (RB) - Perry: Crown

Leon Roberts (CB) - Carl Hayden: Mayville State

James Scott (RB) - Centennial: San Diego

Conor Sullivan (LB) - Vista Grande: Wisconsin Lutheran

Braden Wells (QB) - Notre Dame: Northern State

Raef Wilkins (DL) - North Canyon: Fort Lewis

