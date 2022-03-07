2022 Senior Signing Spotlights
Sullivan and the rest of the seniors ready to suit up for college teams
SPOTLIGHT RECAP: 3/7/22
Over the past month, we've looked at various football players heading to big colleges as well as smaller ones giving each of them a chance to say what they liked about high school and why they selected the college they'll be continuing to play and gain an education at.
First off, a big thanks to those who took part and took the time to answer my interview questions. With the mix of school, work, and a busy social life, I appreciate your participation.
Over the last 30 days, we've taken a look at 20 athlete's stories who have signed with 20 different colleges. Obviously, we can't do one for every player that signed or we'd never get to start on the Recruiting Page for the 2023 class (which is coming soon).
If you need a refresher on who signed where, the whole list is right here.
Meanwhile, here's a final recap on the profiles featured right here on Arizona Varsity since a few days after National Signing Day:
Brigham Alexander (OL) - Benjamin Franklin: BYU
Dematris Azcueta (CB) - Casa Grande: Upper Iowa
Brady Beltz (WR) - Cienega: Ottawa
Chris Cappellini (WR) - Pinnacle: Lake Forest
Christopher Coty (CB) - Goldwater: Quincy
Grant DeGraffenreid (LB) - Hamilton: Alabama State
Walker Foster (S) - Canyon View: Carroll
Amari Gilmore (S) - Poston Butte: Southwest Minnesota State
Grady Hickey (WR) - Chaparral: Valparaiso
Matt Katergaris (OT) - Desert Mountain: Arizona State
Marcus Lye (K) - Brophy: Northern Arizona
Houston Matthews (OG) - Red Mountain: Western New Mexico
Jeremiah Moore (RB) - Chandler: Mary
Nick Morrow (OL) - Flagstaff: California
Red Poehls (RB) - Perry: Crown
Leon Roberts (CB) - Carl Hayden: Mayville State
James Scott (RB) - Centennial: San Diego
Conor Sullivan (LB) - Vista Grande: Wisconsin Lutheran
Braden Wells (QB) - Notre Dame: Northern State
