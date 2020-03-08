2020 Senior Signing Spotlights
Rodosta and the rest of the seniors ready to suit up for college teams
SPOTLIGHT RECAP: 3/9/20
Over the past month, we've looked at various football players heading to big colleges as well as smaller ones giving each of them a chance to say what they liked about high school and why they selected the college they'll be continuing to play and gain an education at.
First off, a big thanks to those who took part and took the time to answer my interview questions. With the mix of school, work, and a busy social life, I appreciate your participation.
Over the last 30 days, we've taken a look at 26 athlete's stories who have signed with 24 different colleges. Obviously, we can't do one for every player that signed or we'd never get to start on the Recruiting Page for the 2021 class (which is coming soon).
If you need a refresher on who signed where, the whole list is right here.
Meanwhile, here's a final recap on the profiles featured right here on Arizona Varsity since a couple days after National Signing Day:
Rick Avelar III (LB) - Walden Grove: Dayton
Jamaal Barnhardt (DT) - Pueblo: Ottawa
Hyrum Boren (QB) - Red Mountain: Air Force
Jack Bullard (LS) - Corona del Sol: Arkansas State
Ethen Cluff (WR) - ALA-Queen Creek: Northern Arizona
Conner Cordts (QB) - Cactus: Concordia St. Paul
Izaiah Davis (RB) - Sahuaro: Bakersfield College
Jose DeHaro (P) - Tolleson: Western New Mexico
Michael Flood (OT) - Maricopa: UTEP
Jackson Ford (LB) - Perry: Princeton
Collin Gapen (WR) - Casteel: Mary
Jake Griffin (OT) - Red Mountain: BYU
Niko Haen (QB) - Sunnyslope: Northern Arizona
Jonathan HagEstad (FS) - Willow Canyon: Carroll
Cade Horton (WR) - Pinnacle: St. Anselm
Josh Hovatter (C) - Centennial: Lake Forest
Maalik Knox (DB) - Cesar Chavez: Bemidji State
Jack Littleton (LB) - Casteel: Fort Lewis
Lloyd Love (TE) - Flowing Wells: Chadron State
Isaiah Mercado (OG) - Shadow Ridge: Sioux Falls
Andrew Milek (OT) - Brophy: USC
Alex Norrish (OT) - Marcos de Niza: Fort Hays State
Jayson Petty (DE) - Sabino: Minot State
Brian Rodosta (OG) - O'Connor: Arizona Christian
Juaquin Rodriguez-Higuera (K) - Centennial: Arizona Christian