SPOTLIGHT RECAP: 3/9/20

Over the past month, we've looked at various football players heading to big colleges as well as smaller ones giving each of them a chance to say what they liked about high school and why they selected the college they'll be continuing to play and gain an education at.

First off, a big thanks to those who took part and took the time to answer my interview questions. With the mix of school, work, and a busy social life, I appreciate your participation.

Over the last 30 days, we've taken a look at 26 athlete's stories who have signed with 24 different colleges. Obviously, we can't do one for every player that signed or we'd never get to start on the Recruiting Page for the 2021 class (which is coming soon).

If you need a refresher on who signed where, the whole list is right here.

Meanwhile, here's a final recap on the profiles featured right here on Arizona Varsity since a couple days after National Signing Day:

Rick Avelar III (LB) - Walden Grove: Dayton

Jamaal Barnhardt (DT) - Pueblo: Ottawa

Hyrum Boren (QB) - Red Mountain: Air Force

Jack Bullard (LS) - Corona del Sol: Arkansas State

Ethen Cluff (WR) - ALA-Queen Creek: Northern Arizona

Conner Cordts (QB) - Cactus: Concordia St. Paul

Izaiah Davis (RB) - Sahuaro: Bakersfield College



Jose DeHaro (P) - Tolleson: Western New Mexico

Michael Flood (OT) - Maricopa: UTEP

Jackson Ford (LB) - Perry: Princeton

Collin Gapen (WR) - Casteel: Mary

Jake Griffin (OT) - Red Mountain: BYU

Niko Haen (QB) - Sunnyslope: Northern Arizona



Jonathan HagEstad (FS) - Willow Canyon: Carroll

Cade Horton (WR) - Pinnacle: St. Anselm

Josh Hovatter (C) - Centennial: Lake Forest



Maalik Knox (DB) - Cesar Chavez: Bemidji State

Jack Littleton (LB) - Casteel: Fort Lewis

Lloyd Love (TE) - Flowing Wells: Chadron State

Isaiah Mercado (OG) - Shadow Ridge: Sioux Falls

Andrew Milek (OT) - Brophy: USC

Alex Norrish (OT) - Marcos de Niza: Fort Hays State

Jayson Petty (DE) - Sabino: Minot State

Brian Rodosta (OG) - O'Connor: Arizona Christian

Juaquin Rodriguez-Higuera (K) - Centennial: Arizona Christian

Malakai Williams (DE) - ALA-Gilbert North: Idaho

