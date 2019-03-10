2019 Senior Signing Spotlights
Carrington and the rest of the seniors stand tall from a strong class
SPOTLIGHT RECAP: 3/10/19
Over the past month, we've looked at various football players heading to big colleges as well as smaller ones giving each of them a chance to say what they liked about high school and why they selected the college they'll be continuing to play and gain an education at.
First off, a big thanks to those who took part and took the time to answer my interview questions. With the mix of school, work, and a busy social life, I appreciate your participation.
Over the last 30 days, we've taken a look at 23 athlete's stories who have signed with 23 different colleges. Obviously, we can't do one for every player that signed or we'd never get to start on the Recruiting Page for the 2020 class (which is coming soon).
If you need a refresher on who signed where, the whole list is right here.
Meanwhile, here's a final recap on the profiles featured right here on Arizona Varsity since a couple days after National Signing Day:
Haudarie Andrews (CB) - Valley Vista: Ottawa
Dayne Bobzien (CB) - Moon Valley: Minot State
Cam Brown (SS) - Casteel: Valparaiso
Tashumbrae Brown (CB) - Williams Field: Colorado Mesa
Avery Carrington (S) - Chandler: Nevada
Louis Contreras (QB) - North Canyon: Western New Mexico
Colby Dickie (WR) - Perry: CSU-Pueblo
Colin Dreis (OT) - Salpointe: Montana
Trey Franco (LB) - Chandler: Colorado School of Mines
Zack Gray (WR) - Notre Dame: Drake
EJ Hamilton (DT) - Brophy: Black Hills State
Dylan Kauer (OG) - Campo Verde: Valley City State
Devin Larsen (QB) - Queen Creek: Iowa State
Eddie McClendon (WR) - Mesa: Northern Arizona
Zach Molina (WR) - Red Mountain: Southern Utah
Jelani Newman (OG) - Saguaro: San Jose State
Fritzny Niclasse (LB) - Queen Creek: Arizona State
Kyle Ostendorp (P) - Desert Vista: Arizona
Cody Pock (LB) - Saguaro: Pacific
Adam Rivera (CB) - Cactus: Arizona Christian
Isaac Thompson (LB) - Red Mountain: Jamestown
Marques White (S/RB) - Brophy: Dartmouth