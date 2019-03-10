SPOTLIGHT RECAP: 3/10/19

Over the past month, we've looked at various football players heading to big colleges as well as smaller ones giving each of them a chance to say what they liked about high school and why they selected the college they'll be continuing to play and gain an education at.

First off, a big thanks to those who took part and took the time to answer my interview questions. With the mix of school, work, and a busy social life, I appreciate your participation.

Over the last 30 days, we've taken a look at 23 athlete's stories who have signed with 23 different colleges. Obviously, we can't do one for every player that signed or we'd never get to start on the Recruiting Page for the 2020 class (which is coming soon).

If you need a refresher on who signed where, the whole list is right here.

Meanwhile, here's a final recap on the profiles featured right here on Arizona Varsity since a couple days after National Signing Day:

Haudarie Andrews (CB) - Valley Vista: Ottawa

Dayne Bobzien (CB) - Moon Valley: Minot State

Cam Brown (SS) - Casteel: Valparaiso

Tashumbrae Brown (CB) - Williams Field: Colorado Mesa

Avery Carrington (S) - Chandler: Nevada

Louis Contreras (QB) - North Canyon: Western New Mexico

Colby Dickie (WR) - Perry: CSU-Pueblo

Colin Dreis (OT) - Salpointe: Montana



Trey Franco (LB) - Chandler: Colorado School of Mines

Zack Gray (WR) - Notre Dame: Drake

EJ Hamilton (DT) - Brophy: Black Hills State

Dylan Kauer (OG) - Campo Verde: Valley City State

Devin Larsen (QB) - Queen Creek: Iowa State

Eddie McClendon (WR) - Mesa: Northern Arizona

Zach Molina (WR) - Red Mountain: Southern Utah

Jelani Newman (OG) - Saguaro: San Jose State

Fritzny Niclasse (LB) - Queen Creek: Arizona State

Kyle Ostendorp (P) - Desert Vista: Arizona

Cody Pock (LB) - Saguaro: Pacific

Adam Rivera (CB) - Cactus: Arizona Christian

Isaac Thompson (LB) - Red Mountain: Jamestown

Marques White (S/RB) - Brophy: Dartmouth

Jacob Zevallos (C) - Chandler: Ripon

